Cardinals 2nd-round pick Max Melton gets old college number

The Arizona Cardinals have not announced rookie numbers yet but their draft picks and other rookies will take the field Thursday for rookie minicamp in their new threads.

While they have not announced them, they have their uniforms.

The Twitter/X account NFL Jersey Numbers has leaked numbers for the Cardinals rookies and they matched the numbers for the team’s two first-round selections, who revealed the same numbers on their social media accounts.

As for cornerback Max Melton, the Cardinals’ second-round pick out of Rutgers and selected No. 43 overall, he will wear the same number he did while in college at Rutgers. He will wear No. 16.

No. 16 is not a traditional cornerback number but he will surely wear it proudly and probably won’t look to change it later as it was his college number.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire