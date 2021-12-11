Cardinals’ 2nd injury report of Week 14 is same as 1st, which is good

The Arizona Cardinals held their padded practice of the week on Friday and released their second injury report of the week. It remains relatively short and there were no changes.

The two players who rested Thursday practiced Friday and only one player sat out. The details of the injury report is below.

Did not participate

DT Zach Kerr (ribs)

Kelvin Beachum and Rodney Hudson got the day off on Thursday but weren’t hurt. They were resting. They practiced.

Kerr’s injury makes it almost necessary for Rashard Lawrence to come back this week from injured reserve.

Limited participation

OL Justin Pugh (calf), RB Jonathan Ward (illness), CB Byron Murphy (foot), TE Zach Ertz (shoulder)

Absolutely nothing changed from Thursday here.

Rams' Friday report

Did not participate:

OL Brian Allen (knee)

OLB Terrell Lewis (back)

OLB Von Miller (rest)

CB Robert Rochell (chest)

Limited participation:

RB Darrell Henderson (thigh)

Full participation:

WR Cooper Kupp (toe)

OL David Edwards (foot)

