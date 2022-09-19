Cardinals 29, Raiders 23: Individual and team stats in win

The Arizona Cardinals evened their record to 1-1 on the season with a 29-23 overtime victory on the road over the Las Vegas Raiders. They rallied back from a 20-0 halftime deficit, scoring two fourth-quarter touchdowns and converting on both two-point conversions to force overtime. Then, they forced a turnover for the first time all game and got a defensive score to end the game.

Let’s check out the team and individual stats from the Cardinals’ win Sunday afternoon.

Team stats

Cardinals

413 total yards

143 net rushing yards

270 net passing yards

28 first downs

3-for-13 on third down

3-for-5 on fourth down

3-for-4 in the red zone

3-for-3 in goal-to-go

Raiders

324 total yards

80 net rushing yards

244 net passing yards

20 first downs

6-for-11 on third down

2-for-4 in red zone

2-for-3 in goal-to-go

Individual passing stats

Cardinals

Kyler Murray: 31-for-49, 277 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, 76.7 passer rating

Raiders

Derek Carr: 25-for-39, 252 yards, 2 TDs, 99.5 passer rating

Individual rushing stats

Cardinals

Darrel Williams: 8 carries, 59 yards, 1 TD

Eno Benjamin: 8 carries, 39 yards

Kyler Murray: 5 carries, 28 yards, 1 TD

James Conner: 7 carries, 25 yards

Raiders

Josh Jacobs: 19 carries, 69 yards

Derek Carr: 1 carry, 9 yards

Zamir White: 1 carry, 2 yards

Individual receiving stats

Cardinals

Zach Ertz: 8 catches, 75 yards

Marquise Brown: 6 catches, 68 yards

Greg Dortch: 4 catches, 55 yards, 1 TD

Eno Benjamin: 3 catches, 20 yards

A.J. Green: 3 catches, 16 yards

James Conner: 2 catches, 26 yards

Andre Baccellia: 2 catches, 12 yards

Darrel Williams: 2 catches, 3 yards

Stephen Anderson: 1 catch, 2 yards

Raiders

Hunter Renfrow: 7 catches, 59 yards

Darren Waller: 6 catches, 50 yards, 1 TD

Mack Hollins: 5 catches, 66 yards

Foster Moreau: 3 catches, 30 yards

Davante Adams: 2 catches, 12 yards, 1 TD

Ameer Abdullah: 1 catch, 23 yards

Josh Jacobs: 1 catch, 12 yards

Individual defensive stats

Cardinals

Jalen Thompson: 10 tackles, 1 pass breakup

Zaven Collins: 8 tackles, 1 forced fumble

Budda Baker: 6 tackles, 1 QB hit

Nick Vigil: 5 tackles, 1 tackle for loss

Jace Whittaker: 4 tackles, 1 pass breakup

Dennis Gardeck: 4 tackles

Marco Wilson: 4 tackles

J.J. Watt: 2 tackles, 1 sack, 1 QB hit, 1 tackle for loss, 1 pass breakup

Isaiah Simmons: 2 tackles, 1 forced fumble

Zach Allen: 2 tackles, 2 QB hits, 1 pass breakup

Rashard Lawrence: 2 tackles, 1 tackle for loss

Markus Golden: 2 tackles, 1 QB hit

Byron Murphy: 1 tackle, 1 fumble recovery, 1 TD

Tanner Vallejo: 1 tackle

Victor Dimukeje: 1 tackle

Ben Niemann: 1 tackle

Leki Fotu: 1 tackle

Devon Kennard: 1 tackle

Raiders

Divine Deablo: 15 tackles

Jayon Brown: 12 tackles

Nate Hobbs: 11 tackles

Jonathan Abram: 7 tackles, 1 pass breakup

Duron Harmon: 5 tackles, 1 pass breakup

Amik Robertson: 4 tackles, 1 INT, 1 pass breakup

Maxx Crosby: 4 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 sack, 2 QB hits

Kendal Vickers: 4 tackles

Chandler Jones: 3 tackles, 2 QB hits

Andrew Billings: 3 tackles

Johnathan Hankins: 2 tackles, 1 pass breakup

Bilal Nichols: 1 tackle

Rock Ya-Sin: 1 tackle, 1 QB hit, 3 pass breakups

Roderic Teamer: 1 tackle

