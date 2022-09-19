Cardinals 29, Raiders 23: Individual and team stats in win
The Arizona Cardinals evened their record to 1-1 on the season with a 29-23 overtime victory on the road over the Las Vegas Raiders. They rallied back from a 20-0 halftime deficit, scoring two fourth-quarter touchdowns and converting on both two-point conversions to force overtime. Then, they forced a turnover for the first time all game and got a defensive score to end the game.
Let’s check out the team and individual stats from the Cardinals’ win Sunday afternoon.
Team stats
Cardinals
413 total yards
143 net rushing yards
270 net passing yards
28 first downs
3-for-13 on third down
3-for-5 on fourth down
3-for-4 in the red zone
3-for-3 in goal-to-go
Raiders
324 total yards
80 net rushing yards
244 net passing yards
20 first downs
6-for-11 on third down
2-for-4 in red zone
2-for-3 in goal-to-go
Individual passing stats
Cardinals
Kyler Murray: 31-for-49, 277 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, 76.7 passer rating
Raiders
Derek Carr: 25-for-39, 252 yards, 2 TDs, 99.5 passer rating
Individual rushing stats
Cardinals
Darrel Williams: 8 carries, 59 yards, 1 TD
Eno Benjamin: 8 carries, 39 yards
Kyler Murray: 5 carries, 28 yards, 1 TD
James Conner: 7 carries, 25 yards
Raiders
Josh Jacobs: 19 carries, 69 yards
Derek Carr: 1 carry, 9 yards
Zamir White: 1 carry, 2 yards
Individual receiving stats
Cardinals
Zach Ertz: 8 catches, 75 yards
Marquise Brown: 6 catches, 68 yards
Greg Dortch: 4 catches, 55 yards, 1 TD
Eno Benjamin: 3 catches, 20 yards
A.J. Green: 3 catches, 16 yards
James Conner: 2 catches, 26 yards
Andre Baccellia: 2 catches, 12 yards
Darrel Williams: 2 catches, 3 yards
Stephen Anderson: 1 catch, 2 yards
Raiders
Hunter Renfrow: 7 catches, 59 yards
Darren Waller: 6 catches, 50 yards, 1 TD
Mack Hollins: 5 catches, 66 yards
Foster Moreau: 3 catches, 30 yards
Davante Adams: 2 catches, 12 yards, 1 TD
Ameer Abdullah: 1 catch, 23 yards
Josh Jacobs: 1 catch, 12 yards
Individual defensive stats
Cardinals
Jalen Thompson: 10 tackles, 1 pass breakup
Zaven Collins: 8 tackles, 1 forced fumble
Budda Baker: 6 tackles, 1 QB hit
Nick Vigil: 5 tackles, 1 tackle for loss
Jace Whittaker: 4 tackles, 1 pass breakup
Dennis Gardeck: 4 tackles
Marco Wilson: 4 tackles
J.J. Watt: 2 tackles, 1 sack, 1 QB hit, 1 tackle for loss, 1 pass breakup
Isaiah Simmons: 2 tackles, 1 forced fumble
Zach Allen: 2 tackles, 2 QB hits, 1 pass breakup
Rashard Lawrence: 2 tackles, 1 tackle for loss
Markus Golden: 2 tackles, 1 QB hit
Byron Murphy: 1 tackle, 1 fumble recovery, 1 TD
Tanner Vallejo: 1 tackle
Victor Dimukeje: 1 tackle
Ben Niemann: 1 tackle
Leki Fotu: 1 tackle
Devon Kennard: 1 tackle
Raiders
Divine Deablo: 15 tackles
Jayon Brown: 12 tackles
Nate Hobbs: 11 tackles
Jonathan Abram: 7 tackles, 1 pass breakup
Duron Harmon: 5 tackles, 1 pass breakup
Amik Robertson: 4 tackles, 1 INT, 1 pass breakup
Maxx Crosby: 4 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 sack, 2 QB hits
Kendal Vickers: 4 tackles
Chandler Jones: 3 tackles, 2 QB hits
Andrew Billings: 3 tackles
Johnathan Hankins: 2 tackles, 1 pass breakup
Bilal Nichols: 1 tackle
Rock Ya-Sin: 1 tackle, 1 QB hit, 3 pass breakups
Roderic Teamer: 1 tackle