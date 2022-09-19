Cardinals 29, Raiders 23: Individual and team stats in win

The Arizona Cardinals evened their record to 1-1 on the season with a 29-23 overtime victory on the road over the Las Vegas Raiders. They rallied back from a 20-0 halftime deficit, scoring two fourth-quarter touchdowns and converting on both two-point conversions to force overtime. Then, they forced a turnover for the first time all game and got a defensive score to end the game.

Let’s check out the team and individual stats from the Cardinals’ win Sunday afternoon.

Team stats

Cardinals

  • 413 total yards

  • 143 net rushing yards

  • 270 net passing yards

  • 28 first downs

  • 3-for-13 on third down

  • 3-for-5 on fourth down

  • 3-for-4 in the red zone

  • 3-for-3 in goal-to-go

Raiders

  • 324 total yards

  • 80 net rushing yards

  • 244 net passing yards

  • 20 first downs

  • 6-for-11 on third down

  • 2-for-4 in red zone

  • 2-for-3 in goal-to-go

Individual passing stats

Cardinals

  • Kyler Murray: 31-for-49, 277 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, 76.7 passer rating

Raiders

  • Derek Carr: 25-for-39, 252 yards, 2 TDs, 99.5 passer rating

Individual rushing stats

Cardinals

  • Darrel Williams: 8 carries, 59 yards, 1 TD

  • Eno Benjamin: 8 carries, 39 yards

  • Kyler Murray: 5 carries, 28 yards, 1 TD

  • James Conner: 7 carries, 25 yards

Raiders

  • Josh Jacobs: 19 carries, 69 yards

  • Derek Carr: 1 carry, 9 yards

  • Zamir White: 1 carry, 2 yards

Individual receiving stats

Cardinals

  • Zach Ertz: 8 catches, 75 yards

  • Marquise Brown: 6 catches, 68 yards

  • Greg Dortch: 4 catches, 55 yards, 1 TD

  • Eno Benjamin: 3 catches, 20 yards

  • A.J. Green: 3 catches, 16 yards

  • James Conner: 2 catches, 26 yards

  • Andre Baccellia: 2 catches, 12 yards

  • Darrel Williams: 2 catches, 3 yards

  • Stephen Anderson: 1 catch, 2 yards

Raiders

  • Hunter Renfrow: 7 catches, 59 yards

  • Darren Waller: 6 catches, 50 yards, 1 TD

  • Mack Hollins: 5 catches, 66 yards

  • Foster Moreau: 3 catches, 30 yards

  • Davante Adams: 2 catches, 12 yards, 1 TD

  • Ameer Abdullah: 1 catch, 23 yards

  • Josh Jacobs: 1 catch, 12 yards

Individual defensive stats

Cardinals

  • Jalen Thompson: 10 tackles, 1 pass breakup

  • Zaven Collins: 8 tackles, 1 forced fumble

  • Budda Baker: 6 tackles, 1 QB hit

  • Nick Vigil: 5 tackles, 1 tackle for loss

  • Jace Whittaker: 4 tackles, 1 pass breakup

  • Dennis Gardeck: 4 tackles

  • Marco Wilson: 4 tackles

  • J.J. Watt: 2 tackles, 1 sack, 1 QB hit, 1 tackle for loss, 1 pass breakup

  • Isaiah Simmons: 2 tackles, 1 forced fumble

  • Zach Allen: 2 tackles, 2 QB hits, 1 pass breakup

  • Rashard Lawrence: 2 tackles, 1 tackle for loss

  • Markus Golden: 2 tackles, 1 QB hit

  • Byron Murphy: 1 tackle, 1 fumble recovery, 1 TD

  • Tanner Vallejo: 1 tackle

  • Victor Dimukeje: 1 tackle

  • Ben Niemann: 1 tackle

  • Leki Fotu: 1 tackle

  • Devon Kennard: 1 tackle

Raiders

  • Divine Deablo: 15 tackles

  • Jayon Brown: 12 tackles

  • Nate Hobbs: 11 tackles

  • Jonathan Abram: 7 tackles, 1 pass breakup

  • Duron Harmon: 5 tackles, 1 pass breakup

  • Amik Robertson: 4 tackles, 1 INT, 1 pass breakup

  • Maxx Crosby: 4 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 sack, 2 QB hits

  • Kendal Vickers: 4 tackles

  • Chandler Jones: 3 tackles, 2 QB hits

  • Andrew Billings: 3 tackles

  • Johnathan Hankins: 2 tackles, 1 pass breakup

  • Bilal Nichols: 1 tackle

  • Rock Ya-Sin: 1 tackle, 1 QB hit, 3 pass breakups

  • Roderic Teamer: 1 tackle

