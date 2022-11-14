Cardinals 27, Rams 17: Full highlights from Arizona’s Week 10 win

Jess Root
·1 min read

The Arizona Cardinals kept their faint playoff hopes alive on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams with a 27-17 victory in Week 10. It was a battle of backup quarterbacks, as both Kyler Murray and Matthew Stafford were injured.

For the Cardinals Colt McCoy picked up his third win in four starts over the last two seasons and improved to 3-0 against the NFC West. He got the ball out quickly, completing 26-of-37 passes for 238 yards and a touchdown.

Running back James Conner scored twice and rushed for 69 yards in 21 carries, while the defense was big against the Rams.

They held the Rams to only 256 yards of offense. The Rams converted only 3-of-11 third-down attempts. Receiver Cooper Kupp was held to three receptions for negative-one yards and the Cardinals forced two turnovers.

While it was an ugly game for most of the contest, there were plenty of highlights.

Check out the full highlights in the video below.

FINAL SCORE: Colt McCoy leads Cardinals to 27-17 win over Rams

