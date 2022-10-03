Cardinals 26, Panthers 16: Individual and team stats
The Arizona Cardinals defeated the Carolina Panthers 26-16 Sunday afternoon in Charlotte. After a slow start, the Cardinals scored 23 straight points to get the win.
Below are the team stats and individual stats from the game.
Team stats
Cardinals
338 total offensive yards
132 rushing yards, 37 carries, 3.6 yards per attempt
206 net passing yards
20 total first downs
6-for-15 third-down conversions
0-for-2 fourth-down conversions
2-for-5 in red zone
70 total plays
38:35 time of possession
Panthers
220 total offensive yards
40 rushing yards, 13 carries, 3.1 yards per attempt
180 net passing yards
11 total first downs
2-for-10 third-down conversions
1-for-3 fourth-down conversions
1-for-1 in red zone
51 total plays
21:25 time of possession
Individual passing stats
Cardinals
Kyler Murray: 23-for-32, 207 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT, 96.7 passer rating
Panthers
Baker Mayfield: 22-for-36, 197 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs, 61.9 passer rating
Individual rushing stats
Cardinals
James Conner: 15 carries, 55 yards
Eno Benjamin: 5 carries, 36 yards
Kyler Murray: 12 carries, 26 yards, 1 TD
Darrel Williams: 4 carries, 19 yards
Rondale Moore: 1 carry, minus-4 yards
Panthers
Christian McCaffrey: 8 carries, 27 yards
D.J. Moore: 1 carry, 11 yards
Donta Foreman: 1 carry, 2 yards
Baker Mayfield: 2 carries, 0 yards
Laviska Shenault: 1 carry, 0 yards
Individual receiving stats
Cardinals
Marquise Brown: 6 catches, 88 yards, TD
Zach Ertz: 6 catches, 47 yards
Trey McBride: 3 catches, 24 yards
James Conner: 3 catches, 22 yards
Rondale Moore: 3 catches, 11 yards
Eno Benjamin: 1 catch, 9 yards
Greg Dortch: 1 catch, 6 yards
Panthers
Christian McCaffrey: 9 catches, 81 yards, TD
D.J. Moore: 6 catches, 50 yards
Tommy Tremble: 3 catches, 34 yards
Robbie Anderson: 3 catches, 26 yards
Ian Thomas: 1 catch, 6 yards
Individual defensive stats
Cardinals
Zaven Collins: 8 tackles
Zach Allen: 6 tackles, 1 sack, 1 tackle for loss, 2 QB hits, 3 pass breakups
Budda Baker: 5 tackles
Markus Golden: 4 tackles, 1 tackle for loss
Isaiah Simmons: 3 tackles
J.J. Watt: 3 tackles, 2 pass breakups
Ben Niemann: 3 tackles, 1 fumble recovery
Dennis Gardeck: 2 tackles, 1 sack, 1 tackle for loss, 1 QB hit, 1 interception, 1 pass breakup (and 3 special teams tackles)
Jalen Thompson: 2 tackles, 1 interception, 1 pass breakup
Nick Vigil: 2 tackles, 1 pass breakup
Marco Wilson: 2 tackles
Trayvon Mullen: 2 tackles
Byron Murphy: 1 tackle
Tanner Vallejo: 1 tackle
Michael Dogbe: 1 tackle
Cameron Thomas: 1 tackle
Devon Kennard: 1 tackle
Panthers
Frankie Luvu: 11 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 interception, 1 pass breakup
Shaq Thompson: 8 tackles
Brian Burns: 7 tackles, 1 sack, 3 tackles for loss
Xaver Woods: 7 tackles
Myles Hartsfield: 6 tackles, 1 forced fumble
Jaycee Horn: 6 tackles, 1 pass breakup
CJ Henderson: 4 tackles, 1 tackle for loss
Matt Ioannidis: 4 tackles, 1 QB hit
Damien Wilson: 4 tackles
Donte Jackson: 3 tackles
Cory Littleton: 3 tackles
Sean Chandler: 2 tackles
Marquis Haynes: 2 tackles
Yetur Gross-Matos: 2 tackles
Derrick Brown: 1 tackle, 1 pass breakup
Marquan McCall: 1 tackle
Individual special teams stats
Cardinals
Andy Lee: 3 punts, 170 yards, 56.7 avg, 40.7 net, 1 touchback
Greg Dortch: 3 punt returns, 12 yards
Eno Benjamin: 2 kickoff returns, 43 yards
Matt Prater: 2/2 field goals, 2/2 PAT
Panthers
Johnny Hekker: 4 punts, 209 yards, 52.3 avg, 49.3 net, 1 inside 20
Shi Smith: 2 punt returns, 28 yards
Chuba Hubbard: 2 kickoff returns, 29 yards
Laviska Shenault: 1 kickoff return, 28 yards
Eddie Piniero: 1/1 FG, 1/1 PAT