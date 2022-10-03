Cardinals 26, Panthers 16: Individual and team stats

The Arizona Cardinals defeated the Carolina Panthers 26-16 Sunday afternoon in Charlotte. After a slow start, the Cardinals scored 23 straight points to get the win.

Below are the team stats and individual stats from the game.

Team stats

Cardinals

338 total offensive yards

132 rushing yards, 37 carries, 3.6 yards per attempt

206 net passing yards

20 total first downs

6-for-15 third-down conversions

0-for-2 fourth-down conversions

2-for-5 in red zone

70 total plays

38:35 time of possession

Panthers

220 total offensive yards

40 rushing yards, 13 carries, 3.1 yards per attempt

180 net passing yards

11 total first downs

2-for-10 third-down conversions

1-for-3 fourth-down conversions

1-for-1 in red zone

51 total plays

21:25 time of possession

Individual passing stats

Cardinals

Kyler Murray: 23-for-32, 207 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT, 96.7 passer rating

Panthers

Baker Mayfield: 22-for-36, 197 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs, 61.9 passer rating

Individual rushing stats

Cardinals

James Conner: 15 carries, 55 yards

Eno Benjamin: 5 carries, 36 yards

Kyler Murray: 12 carries, 26 yards, 1 TD

Darrel Williams: 4 carries, 19 yards

Rondale Moore: 1 carry, minus-4 yards

Panthers

Christian McCaffrey: 8 carries, 27 yards

D.J. Moore: 1 carry, 11 yards

Donta Foreman: 1 carry, 2 yards

Baker Mayfield: 2 carries, 0 yards

Laviska Shenault: 1 carry, 0 yards

Individual receiving stats

Cardinals

Marquise Brown: 6 catches, 88 yards, TD

Zach Ertz: 6 catches, 47 yards

Trey McBride: 3 catches, 24 yards

James Conner: 3 catches, 22 yards

Rondale Moore: 3 catches, 11 yards

Eno Benjamin: 1 catch, 9 yards

Greg Dortch: 1 catch, 6 yards

Panthers

Christian McCaffrey: 9 catches, 81 yards, TD

D.J. Moore: 6 catches, 50 yards

Tommy Tremble: 3 catches, 34 yards

Robbie Anderson: 3 catches, 26 yards

Ian Thomas: 1 catch, 6 yards

Individual defensive stats

Cardinals

Panthers

Frankie Luvu: 11 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 interception, 1 pass breakup

Shaq Thompson: 8 tackles

Brian Burns: 7 tackles, 1 sack, 3 tackles for loss

Xaver Woods: 7 tackles

Myles Hartsfield: 6 tackles, 1 forced fumble

Jaycee Horn: 6 tackles, 1 pass breakup

CJ Henderson: 4 tackles, 1 tackle for loss

Matt Ioannidis: 4 tackles, 1 QB hit

Damien Wilson: 4 tackles

Donte Jackson: 3 tackles

Cory Littleton: 3 tackles

Sean Chandler: 2 tackles

Marquis Haynes: 2 tackles

Yetur Gross-Matos: 2 tackles

Derrick Brown: 1 tackle, 1 pass breakup

Marquan McCall: 1 tackle

Individual special teams stats

Cardinals

Andy Lee: 3 punts, 170 yards, 56.7 avg, 40.7 net, 1 touchback

Greg Dortch: 3 punt returns, 12 yards

Eno Benjamin: 2 kickoff returns, 43 yards

Matt Prater: 2/2 field goals, 2/2 PAT

Panthers

Johnny Hekker: 4 punts, 209 yards, 52.3 avg, 49.3 net, 1 inside 20

Shi Smith: 2 punt returns, 28 yards

Chuba Hubbard: 2 kickoff returns, 29 yards

Laviska Shenault: 1 kickoff return, 28 yards

Eddie Piniero: 1/1 FG, 1/1 PAT

