Cardinals 26, Panthers 16: Individual and team stats

Jess Root
·3 min read

The Arizona Cardinals defeated the Carolina Panthers 26-16 Sunday afternoon in Charlotte. After a slow start, the Cardinals scored 23 straight points to get the win.

Below are the team stats and individual stats from the game.

Team stats

Cardinals

  • 338 total offensive yards

  • 132 rushing yards, 37 carries, 3.6 yards per attempt

  • 206 net passing yards

  • 20 total first downs

  • 6-for-15 third-down conversions

  • 0-for-2 fourth-down conversions

  • 2-for-5 in red zone

  • 70 total plays

  • 38:35 time of possession

Panthers

  • 220 total offensive yards

  • 40 rushing yards, 13 carries, 3.1 yards per attempt

  • 180 net passing yards

  • 11 total first downs

  • 2-for-10 third-down conversions

  • 1-for-3 fourth-down conversions

  • 1-for-1 in red zone

  • 51 total plays

  • 21:25 time of possession

Individual passing stats

Cardinals

  • Kyler Murray: 23-for-32, 207 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT, 96.7 passer rating

Panthers

  • Baker Mayfield: 22-for-36, 197 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs, 61.9 passer rating

Individual rushing stats

Cardinals

Panthers

  • Christian McCaffrey: 8 carries, 27 yards

  • D.J. Moore: 1 carry, 11 yards

  • Donta Foreman: 1 carry, 2 yards

  • Baker Mayfield: 2 carries, 0 yards

  • Laviska Shenault: 1 carry, 0 yards

Individual receiving stats

Cardinals

  • Marquise Brown: 6 catches, 88 yards, TD

  • Zach Ertz: 6 catches, 47 yards

  • Trey McBride: 3 catches, 24 yards

  • James Conner: 3 catches, 22 yards

  • Rondale Moore: 3 catches, 11 yards

  • Eno Benjamin: 1 catch, 9 yards

  • Greg Dortch: 1 catch, 6 yards

Panthers

  • Christian McCaffrey: 9 catches, 81 yards, TD

  • D.J. Moore: 6 catches, 50 yards

  • Tommy Tremble: 3 catches, 34 yards

  • Robbie Anderson: 3 catches, 26 yards

  • Ian Thomas: 1 catch, 6 yards

Individual defensive stats

Cardinals

Panthers

  • Frankie Luvu: 11 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 interception, 1 pass breakup

  • Shaq Thompson: 8 tackles

  • Brian Burns: 7 tackles, 1 sack, 3 tackles for loss

  • Xaver Woods: 7 tackles

  • Myles Hartsfield: 6 tackles, 1 forced fumble

  • Jaycee Horn: 6 tackles, 1 pass breakup

  • CJ Henderson: 4 tackles, 1 tackle for loss

  • Matt Ioannidis: 4 tackles, 1 QB hit

  • Damien Wilson: 4 tackles

  • Donte Jackson: 3 tackles

  • Cory Littleton: 3 tackles

  • Sean Chandler: 2 tackles

  • Marquis Haynes: 2 tackles

  • Yetur Gross-Matos: 2 tackles

  • Derrick Brown: 1 tackle, 1 pass breakup

  • Marquan McCall: 1 tackle

Individual special teams stats

Cardinals

  • Andy Lee: 3 punts, 170 yards, 56.7 avg, 40.7 net, 1 touchback

  • Greg Dortch: 3 punt returns, 12 yards

  • Eno Benjamin: 2 kickoff returns, 43 yards

  • Matt Prater: 2/2 field goals, 2/2 PAT

Panthers

  • Johnny Hekker: 4 punts, 209 yards, 52.3 avg, 49.3 net, 1 inside 20

  • Shi Smith: 2 punt returns, 28 yards

  • Chuba Hubbard: 2 kickoff returns, 29 yards

  • Laviska Shenault: 1 kickoff return, 28 yards

  • Eddie Piniero: 1/1 FG, 1/1 PAT

