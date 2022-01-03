Cardinals 25, Cowboys 22: Takeaways and observations in Week 17 win

The Arizona Cardinals snapped a three-game losing streak Sunday afternoon with their eighth road win of the season, a 25-22 win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 17. It was a game in which they played well on offense and defense, although it wasn’t perfect.

But they got their 11th win of the year and finally looked like the Cardinals team they were to start the season, even though they got contributions from guys you never would have expected at the start of the season.

Here are some of the takeaways and observations from the win.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





Contributors all over the roster

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinals needed help from a lot of players with D.J. Humphries, Markus and Devon Kennard on the COVID list and James Conner, Rondale Moore and Marco Wilson out with injuries.

They got that help.

Kelvin Beachum was solid at left tackle. Antoine Wesley scored two touchdowns. Zaven Collins, Dennis Gardeck and Victor Dimukeje all filled it at outside linebacker. Greg Dortch made plays. Chris Banjo and Jonathan Ward hooked up for a 23-yard fake punt pass. Kevin Peterson played well at cornerback.

It was a great thing to see with so many important players missing.

Matt Prater bounced back from awful game

(AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Prater had a rough game against the Indianapolis Colts last week. His three missed kicks accounted for seven points when they lost by six.

With Andy Lee back as his holder, Prater was perfect. He connected on four field goals and the Cardinals needed all of them, ultimately winning by three.

They followed their early-season winning recipe

(AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

How did the Cardinals start the season 7-0? They got stops, then got points and kept it going.

They never trailed in the game, built a two-score lead and forced the Cowboys to play from behind the entire game.

They also forced a turnover and protected the football, and then ran the ball late to run the clock out.

Story continues

The run defense was stellar

(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

For all the well-deserved criticism the Cardinals’ run defense has received, they also deserve props for their play against some of the best rushing offenses in the league.

That was on display again on Sunday. The Cowboys entered the game as the No. 7 rushing offense, they held Dallas to only 45 rushing yards. Ezekiel Elliott had only 16 yards on nine carries.

They were great on third down

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

On offense, they were 7-for-16 on third down. Defensively, they held the Cowboys to 3-of-11. That is a recipe for success.

There were deft coaching moves

(AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

The first was a fake punt pass play that extended a drive. It was an amazing catch by Jonathan Ward. The drive ended in a touchdown.

An understated move was in the second half on fourth-and-goal, the Cardinals had kicker Matt Prater and quarterback Kyler Murray both on the field, confusing the Cowboys and forcing them to call timeout because they were unsure whether the Cardinals were going to go for it or kick the field goal.

They ended up kicking it but the Cowboys really needed another timeout at the end of the game when they needed to stop the Cardinals from running out the clock or to review the play when they thought Chase Edmonds might have fumbled (he didn’t, so it would not have mattered).

Isaiah Simmons, Zaven Collins showed versatility

(AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

Collins started the game at outside linebacker and played a little inside, too. He had two tackles and a tipped pass.

Simmons was used in coverage, lining up in the slot and all over the field. He missed some tackles but had a good game. He finished with 10 tackles and a critical forced fumble, and he made plays in coverage.

Kyler Murray was electric

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Murray looked like the first-half version of himself. He finished with 268 passing yards and two touchdown passes, and he had 44 yards on nine attempts. His runs were huge.

If he continues to play like this, the Cardinals will be hard to beat moving forward.

NFC West title in play in Week 18

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

With the win and the Los Angeles Rams’ win over the Baltimore Ravens, the division title will come down to the regular-season finale. The Cardinals need to beat the Seahawks and the 49ers need to beat the Rams and that will give the Cardinals their first NFC West title since 2015.

1

1