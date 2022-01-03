Cardinals 25, Cowboys 22: Every big play in huge Week 17 win

The Arizona Cardinals picked up a critical Week 17 win over the Dallas Cowboys, defeating them 25-22 on the road to snap a three-game winning streak. It was a game full of big plays.

There was a fake punt, two touchdown passes from Kyler Murray, three from Dak Prescott, big runs by Arizona and a couple of forced fumbles by the Arizona defense.

The Cardinals never trailed in the game and ended Dallas’ four-game winning streak.

