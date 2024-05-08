Cardinals’ 2024 schedule to be announced next Wednesday rather than this week

The Arizona Cardinals have known their 2024 opponents since the end of the season. Their actual week-by-week schedule will be known soon.

According to the Sports Business Journal, teams have been told that the schedule release will come next Wednesday on May 15. It was expected to be released this week on Thursday but was delayed. The reason for the delay is not known.

So next week we will find out when the Cardinals face their opponents, how many prime-time games they will get, whether they open at home or on the road and whether they are involved as a road team in any of the international games they can be.

As in years past, we can expect some early announcements and for leaks to happen. The full release will likely be a prime-time television event on NFL Network.

In addition to the regular-season schedule, we will also find out the Cardinals’ three preseason opponents and, with that, the likely AFC opponent they will hold joint practices.

As a reminder, these are the Cardinals’ 2024 opponents:

Arizona Cardinals’ 2024 home opponents

NFC West

NFC North

AFC East

Last-place games

Arizona Cardinals’ 2024 road opponents

NFC West

Los Angeles Rams

San Francisco 49ers

Seattle Seahawks

NFC North

AFC East

Last-place game

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire