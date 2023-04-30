Cardinals 2023 undrafted rookie tracker

The Arizona Cardinals wrapped up the 2023 NFL draft after having selected nine players and picking up four extra selections in the 2024 draft.

Now they are working hard to fill their 90-man offseason roster with rookie free agents who went undrafted.

Some will get signed and others will be invited to rookie minicamp.

Below, we will track the signings and invitees as best we can.

Undrafted rookie signings

Arizona State LB Kyle Soelle (source) (he might end up being an invitee, it was not initially clear)

Michigan State DL Jacob Slade, with $200,000 guaranteed (per Tom Pelissero)

Rookie camp tryout invitees

