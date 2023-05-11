Cardinals 2023 schedule leaks, game reveals, rumors

The Arizona Cardinals and the rest of the NFL will release their full 2023 scheduled Thursday evening. However, games will be leaked and revealed before the full release.

We are here to keep track of anything that comes out.

The Cardinals’ home opponents this season are the Rams, 49ers and Seahawks from in the division, and then they face the Cowboys, Giants, Ravens, Bengals and Falcons.

On the road, they face their three NFC West opponents and then the Commanders, Eagles, Steelers, Browns, Bears and Texans.

If any games are announced or leaked, we will post them below.

Leaked, released Arizona Cardinals games in 2023

