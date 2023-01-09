Cardinals’ 2023 opponents set in last-place schedule

The Arizona Cardinals are done with the 2022 season and finished the year in last place in the NFC West at 4-13.

With a last-place schedule locked in and with other last-place schedules also set in the NFC, we now know who the Cardinals’ 2023 home and road opponents will be.

They have six games against the NFC West and then will face the NFC East and AFC North.

They face the last-place team from the NFC South and NFC North as well, and their 17th game is on the road against the last-place team in the AFC South.

So here are the Cardinals’ opponents in 2023:

Arizona Cardinals 2023 home opponents

Los Angeles Rams

San Francisco 49ers

Seattle Seahawks

Dallas Cowboys

New York Giants

Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals

Atlanta Falcons

Arizona Cardinals’ 2023 road opponents

Los Angeles Rams

San Francisco 49ers

Seattle Seahawks

Philadelphia Eagles

Washington Commanders

Cleveland Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers

Chicago Bears

Houston Texans

