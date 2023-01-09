Cardinals’ 2023 opponents set in last-place schedule
The Arizona Cardinals are done with the 2022 season and finished the year in last place in the NFC West at 4-13.
With a last-place schedule locked in and with other last-place schedules also set in the NFC, we now know who the Cardinals’ 2023 home and road opponents will be.
They have six games against the NFC West and then will face the NFC East and AFC North.
They face the last-place team from the NFC South and NFC North as well, and their 17th game is on the road against the last-place team in the AFC South.
So here are the Cardinals’ opponents in 2023:
Arizona Cardinals 2023 home opponents
Los Angeles Rams
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
Dallas Cowboys
New York Giants
Baltimore Ravens
Cincinnati Bengals
Atlanta Falcons
Arizona Cardinals’ 2023 road opponents
Los Angeles Rams
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
Philadelphia Eagles
Washington Commanders
Cleveland Browns
Pittsburgh Steelers
Chicago Bears
Houston Texans
