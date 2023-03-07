Cardinals’ 2023 adjusted salary cap more than $229M

The NFL salary cap will be $224.8 million in 2023 but every team actually has a customized salary cap each season, based on a number of factors.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the league has calculated adjusted cap numbers for every team, factoring in unused cap space from 2022, roster bonuses and incentives.

The Arizona Cardinals get an extra more than $5 million.

Their adjusted cap number will be nearly $229.3 million, $5.1 million more than the standard cap number.

They rank No. 15 in adjusted salary cap.

The highest goes to the Cleveland Browns, who have an adjusted cap of $251.8 million.

The world champion Kansas CIty Chiefs have the smaller adjusted cap number at $220.4 million.

Cardinals

