Cardinals 2022 schedule rumors, leaks

The full Arizona Cardinals 2022 regular season schedule will be released tonight, but there will be leaks and rumors.

We know the Cardinals will play in Mexico City Nov. 21 against the San Francisco 49ers as one of their home games.

We anticipate a road game in Week 17 and a divisional game to end the season in Week 18.

But before we find out the actual schedule, we will run across rumors and leaks. None are official.

But here is some of the information that is coming out.

2022 Arizona Cardinals schedule rumors and leaks

