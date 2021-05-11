Cardinals’ 2021 opponents feature many new, potentially new QBs

The Arizona Cardinals know their 2021 opponents. They will know their full schedule Wednesday.

They face mostly familiar opponents, but the quarterbacks will be different.

As many as 11 of their games will be against teams with either a quarterback they signed, traded for or just drafted.





Los Angeles Rams

(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

The Rams traded for Stafford in the offseason, sending Jared Goff to the Detroit Lions. The Cardinals haven't beaten Stafford since 2015 and haven't beaten the Rams since 2016. They play the Rams twice.

San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers drafted Trey Lance third overall. While Jimmy Garoppolo is slated to be the starter right now, it is only a matter of time before Lance replaces him. The Cardinals face the 49ers twice.

Green Bay Packers

Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

The Aaron Rodgers saga is not yet over. He might retire. He might force his way out of Green Bay. If either happens, Jordan Love will be the starter.

Houston Texans

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

We don't know what is going to happen with Deshaun Watson in Houston, but it feels like he won't be playing this season. They signed Tyrod Taylor, who is expected to start unless Watson returns, and they surprisingly drafted Davis Mills, which everyone believes signals the end of Watson with the Texans.

Indianapolis Colts

The Colts acquired Carson Wentz from the Philadelphia Eagles and he will be their starter, now that Philip Rivers has retired.

Carolina Panthers

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

The Panthers traded away quarterback Teddy Bridgewater traded for Sam Darnold. He is now the starter after three years with the New York Jets.

Detroit Lions

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Goff was traded from the Rams to the Lions and is now their starter. The Cardinals have not beaten Goff since his rookie season in 2016. They have not beaten the Lions since 2015.

Chicago Bears

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears will either have Andy Dalton, signed as a free agent this season. He was slated to be the starter. Then, they traded up in the draft to select Justin Fields. So either the Bears will have a new veteran in Dalton or they will have their rookie in Fields starting when the Cardinals face them in Chicago.

Jacksonville Jaguars

The Cardinals will face the Jaguars on the road this season and will face 2021 No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence. He, like Cardinals QB Kyler Murray two years ago, is the starting quarterback from Day 1.

