Cardinals’ 2021 full season offensive snap counts and observations

The Arizona Cardinals’ season is over after an embarrassing 34-11 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the first round of the playoffs. Now that we have felt the feelings and separated ourselves a little bit from the disappointment, we now can take a look at some numbers from the year.

Below we will go over the total snap counts for each individual player in each position group and give any observations worth noting about the playing time over the course of the year, much like we did each week for the individual games.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





Quarterback

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Kyler Murray, 940 (80.14%)

Colt McCoy, 209 (17.82%)

Chris Streveler, 24 (2.05%)

We know Murray missed three games. McCoy started three games and had mop-up duty in four other games.

Running back

Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Edmonds played in only 12 of the 17 games during the regular season. When he played, he normally got more snaps. Conner missed two games of his own.

Benjamin got more playing time because Ward got hurt in the middle of the season when Edmonds was also out.

Wide receiver

Christian Kirk, 894 (76.21%)

A.J. Green, 888 (75.70%)

DeAndre Hopkins, 560 (47.74%)

Antoine Wesley, 460 (39.22%)

Rondale Moore, 432 (36.83%)

Greg Dortch, 34 (2.90%)

Andy Isabella, 30 (2.56%)

Hopkins would have been No. 1 in snaps but missed much of the season. It is interesting that Wesley ended up playing more than Moore because he filled in at the ‘X’, where Hopkins played. Even Dortch got more playing time than Isabella.

Tight end

Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic

Zach Ertz, 618 (52.69%)

Darrell Daniels, 254 (21.65%)

Maxx Williams, 221 (18.84%)

Demetrius Harris, 210 (17.90%)

Ross Travis, 18 (1.53%)

David Wells, 12 (1.02%)

Ertz, who played 11 games with the Cardinals, actually played 81% of the snaps when he was with the team. He had in 11 games almost as many snaps as Williams, Daniels and Harris combined.

Story continues

Offensive line

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

D.J. Humphries, 1,082 (92.24%)

Kelvin Beachum, 949 (80.90%)

Josh Jones, 853 (72.72%)

Max Garcia, 809 (68.97%)

Justin Pugh, 802 (68.37%)

Rodney Hudson, 799 (68.12%)

Sean Harlow, 441 (37.60%)

Justin Murray, 90 (7.67%)

Josh Miles, 20 (1.71%)

Brian Winters, 16 (1.36%)

Danny Isidora, 13 (1.11%)

Marcus Henry, 4 (0.34%)

Eric Smith, 2 (0.17%)

Koda Martin, 2 (0.17%)

The Cardinals had to shift around the offensive line all season. Jones was the only lineman to be active and play every game this season, although he did get benched in favor of Garcia midway through the season. Humphries started the most games, missing only one. Pugh missed three games. Hudson missed five. Beachum missed two.

1

1