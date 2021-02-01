Cardinals 2020 player grades: Running back

The Arizona Cardinals went through many ups and downs last season, and at their peak looked like one of the most formidable teams in the league. To get to where they were this season just two years removed from having the worst record in the NFL, they had to go through a lot of roster turnover.

In the second part of this series, we will be looking back at each player who recorded a snap for Arizona this season and grade their performance. Today we will be looking at the running backs. Players like rookie Eno Benjamin who did not take a snap will not be graded.





Kenyan Drake

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

2020 Grade : B- Kenyan Drake did a lot of things right this year for the Cardinals. He was a solid, consistent back who had big play potential every time he touched the field. He recorded over 1,000 total yards and averaged 4 yards a carry, and did so while missing a game. However, he had several key fumbles, saw his role in the passing game reduced, and ultimately saw his game regress from the player that Arizona traded for last season. He will be a free agent after being payed $8.4 million by the organization on the transition tag this year.

Chase Edmonds

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

2020 Grade : A Chase Edmonds improved his game in every aspect this year, racking up 448 rushing yards while adding on an additional 402 in the air (fifth on the team). His receiving ability made him a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses, and despite scrutiny from many was able to sustain heavy workloads, most notably when he recorded 28 touches against Miami in Week 8, he has made a case for the team to consider him for the starting job heading into next season, although that wouldn’t necessarily mean a workhorse role week to week.

D.J. Foster

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

2020 Grade : C+ Foster was mainly used in a core special teams role while moving between the practice squad and the active roster on a weekly basis, recording nine total yards on the year while appearing in 10 games.

Story continues

Jonathan Ward

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

2020 Grade : B If there’s anything to be said about Ward, he made the most of his opportunities. The undrafted rookie out of Central Michigan was an underdog to make the team, but did so and initially served as a member of the practice squad. He was solely a special teamer for 13 games, but got his chance in Week 1 against the Rams, when he took his only touch of the season 11 yards for a touchdown, the only TD of the game for Arizona. He made a great tackle on the following kickoff as well. Listen to the latest from Cards Wire's Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify. Latest show:

Previous shows:

and