Cardinals give 2 undrafted rookies big guarantees

The Arizona Cardinals only signed three undrafted rookies after the 2024 NFL draft, bringing in Colorado receiver Xavier Weaver, North Carolina defensive lineman Myles Murphy and N.C. State long snapper Joe Shimko.

All three got signing bonuses. Two have sizeable guarantees for their 2024 salary.

Murphy got the largest signing bonus. Weaver had the most total guarantees.

All three got three-year contracts with the salary being the league minium each season, starting with $795,000 this season, $960,000 in 2025 and $1.075 million in 2026.

When we see significant guarantees to undrafted rookies, it usually means we can expect the team to at least keep them on the practice squad, provided another team does not claim them if they are cut.

Let’s have a look at the numbers from Over the Cap.

WR Xavier Weaver guarantees

The Cardinals gave Weaver a $30,000 signing bonus. Of his $795,000 salary, $225,000 is guaranteed, giving him $255,000 in total guarantees.

His cap hit in 2024 will be $805,000 if he makes the roster.

DL Myles Murphy guarantees

Murphy got a larger signing bonus than Weaver. He was given a $40,000 signing bonus. His 2024 salary guarantee is $175,000, giving him $215,000 in total guarantees as a rookie.

His cap hit will be more than $808,000 if he makes the active roster.

LS Joe Shimko guarantees

Shinko was given a $5,000 signing bonus. None of his salary is guaranteed.

His cap hit, if he beats out veteran long snapper Aaron Brewer to make the team, will be a little less than $797,000.

