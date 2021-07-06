Cardinals have 2 potential top slot WRs after getting shut out of 2021 list

Who are the best slot receivers in the NFL right now? According to Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar, none are on the Arizona Cardinals.

His list is headed by Tyreek Hill of the Kansas City Chiefs and includes three NFC wideouts in the Seattle Seahawks’ Tyler Lockett and the L.A. Rams’ Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods.

However, the Cardinals have potentially two receivers who could make the cut in future lists.

Christian Kirk enters his fourth season. He has primarily played as an outside receiver for the Cardinals. Coming into the NFL out of Texas A&M, Kirk profiled more as a slot receiver. The Cardinals believe he can be good outside, but he is more suited inside.

He will have his chance this year.

They also drafted Rondale Moore in the second round and they are super excited about his potential. He has the same sort of playmaking ability as the Chiefs’ Hill. We will see if he can approach that.

He might not get enough opportunities in 2021 to crack the list in one year, but it shouldn’t be long.

The Cardinals got shut out this year. Hopefully they have at least one on the list a year from now.

