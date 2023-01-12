Cardinals, 2 other teams have interest in Sean Payton for HC jobs

The Arizona Cardinals are in the process of hiring both a new general manager and a new head coach. Coach Kliff Kingsbury was fired after the end of a 4-13 season on Monday and general manager Steve Keim, out on a health-related leave of absence since the middle of December, has stepped down from his job and left the organization.

The Cardinals have focused first on interviewing general manager candidates but they have begun the process of finding a head coach.

The Cardinals have been given permission to interview former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, who retired a year ago and is still under contract with the Saints through 2024.

However, there is some competition for his services. Two other teams have interest.

The Denver Broncos spoke with him already and now the Houston Texans, who fired coach Lovie Smith following the season, have also requested to interview Payton.

