Cardinals have 2 injuries to watch in Week 18 from win over Eagles

The Arizona Cardinals beat the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday 35-31 on the road to ring in the new year. In the win, a pair of starters suffered injuries.

They are worth paying attention to as the Cardinals prepare for their final game of the season, a home finale against the Seattle Seahawks.

Left tackle D.J. Humphries exited the game with a knee injury. He had to be assisted off the field. Kelvin Beachum finished the game at left tackle.

Rookie cornerback, back after a one-game absence with a knee injury, left the game with an ankle injury. He was in a lot of pain.

An initial guess would lead one to believe that both players could miss the finale.

We will know more throughout the week.

The first injury report of the week comes out Wednesday afternoon.

