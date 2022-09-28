Cardinals’ 1st injury report of Week 4 has 14 players listed

The Arizona Cardinals had their first day of practice of Week 4 on Wednesday. As we know, the team is dealing with a number of injuries. That was evident on their first injury report of the week.

In all, they had 14 players listed on their Wednesday injury report. Nine players sat out of practice. Some have injuries and other had the day off.

The details of the first injury report of the week are below.

Did not participate

OL Kelvin Beachum (rest), WR Marquise Brown (rest), TE Zach Ertz (rest), WR A.J. Green (knee), OL Rodney Hudson (knee), OL Justin Pugh (elbow), DL Rashard Lawrence (hand), LB Zeke Turner (ankle), DL J.J. Watt (calf)

Hudson, Pugh and Watt likely would have had the day off even with no injury, so they aren’t players to necessarily worry about yet.

Green is not likely going to be available this week. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said he would have to make a ton of progress to play through the bone bruise he has. Lawrence has already been ruled out after having hand surgery Monday. Turner missed all last week and did not play Sunday.

Limited participation

LB Zaven Collins (shoulder), RB James Conner (knee), WR Greg Dortch (back), WR Rondale Moore (hamstring), K Matt Prater (right hip)

Kingsbury seemed to think on Monday that Collins would be fine. Dortch fell hard on his back on Sunday but finished the game. Since the Cardinals did not bring in any kickers to work out, Prater is probably fine.

Conner had an ankle injury last week so the knee is something new.

Moore finally practiced.

Panthers' Wednesday injury report

Did not participate

RB Christian McCaffrey (thigh)

Limited participation

CB Jaycee Horn (calf)

WR Laviska Shenault Jr. (hamstring)

TE Ian Thomas (ankle)

CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver (Achilles)

S Xavier Woods (hamstring)

