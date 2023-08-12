Cardinals 18, Broncos 17: Highlights from Arizona’s preseason win

The Arizona Cardinals opened up the Jonathan Gannon era with a win at home. After falling behind 10-0 in the first half and 17-10 with 1:30 left in the game, quarterback David Blough led Arizona on a 10-play, 75-yard drive, throwing an 18-yard touchdown pass to receiver Brian Cobbs with two seconds remaining in the game. Then, undrafted rookie running back Emari Demercado, after initially appearing to get stuffed at the one-yard line, drove the pile forward to score on a two-point conversion to give the Cardinals a last-second 18-17 win over the Denver Broncos.

Both teams made plays.

After combining for 13 points through three quarters, they combined for 22 fourth-quarter points for an exciting finish.

Catch all the big plays and highlights below:

