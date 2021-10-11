Cardinals 17, 49ers 10: Takeaways from the tough Week 5 win

The Arizona Cardinals improved to 5-0 Sunday afternoon with a 17-10 win over the San Francisco 49ers at State Farm Stadium. It was not the offensive explosion they have had in every other game this season, but they did get big plays.

This time, the story was about the defense.

What can we take away from the win? Read on to find out.

They started short-handed on defense

The Cardinals were going to be without starting cornerback Byron Murphy, who was ruled out of the game earlier in the week with a rib injury.

They also ended up without rookie cornerback Marco Wilson as well, who also was dealing with a rib injury and was questionable for the game.

The Cardinals kept only three cornerbacks active for the game, with Robert Alford and Antonio Hamilton starting and Jace Whittaker coming in to play the slot.

They overcame injuries

The win came with a cost. It was physical and players got hurt.

Linebacker Isaiah Simmons left the game to be examined for a concussion in the first half after stopping Trey Lance on fourth down at the goalline. He returned in the second half.

However, it appears tight end Maxx Williams’ season could be over. He suffered an apparently serious knee injury at the end of the first half when he took a helmet to the right knee after a 14-yard catch.

Later in the game, center Rodney Hudson had to leave the game with a rib injury. They lost two key offensive leaders and blockers and overcame them for the win.

The defense came up huge when it needed to

The 49ers offense outgained the Cardinals but the Arizona defense was clutch in late downs. They continued to shine on third downs, limited San Francisco to 3-of-11 for the game, but that wasn’t the biggest part. The 49ers went for it on fourth down five times and the Cardinals stopped them four times, including on a fourth-and-1 from the one-yard line.

Murray to Hopkins came up big in the fourth quarter

Hopkins led the team with six receptions for 87 yards and a touchdown.

He was big in the biggest moments. He had a 30-yard catch to get them in the red zone and then he made a spectacular touchdown catch against Josh Norman to give the Cardinals a 10-point lead.

Then, after the 49ers kicked a field goal to pull within a touchdown, his 11-yard catch on the sideline and ability to get down inbounds and keep the clock running was big. It allowed the Cardinals to run the clock out, keeping the 49ers from getting another possession.

Eno Benjamin played for the first time in his career

Benjamin was active for the first time in his NFL career on Sunday. He got the opportunity to play on special teams. With Charles Washington on injured reserve and Antonio Hamilton starting at cornerback, the Cardinals needed someone to step up and be a gunner on the punt team. Benjamin, along with receiver Andy Isabella, filled the roles. Benjamin was even credited with a tackle on special teams.

Big games for J.J. Watt, Zach Allen

J.J. Watt still does not have his first sack as a member of the Cardinals, but he played a fantastic game — his best this season.

He had three tackles, two for a loss, three quarterback hits and he tipped a pass. He frequently pressured Trey Lance.

Kliff Kingsbury said after the game that Watt is in the top three in the NFL in pressures, so his impact is being felt.

Allen also was big. He had five tackles, two for loss, a sack and a quarterback hit. He had a combined five tackles all season before Sunday.

The Cardinals used big defensive formations

The Cardinals often had an eight-man defensive front against the 49ers, sometimes using four defensive linemen and four linebackers, which included Jordan Hicks, Zaven Collins and Isaiah Simmons on the field at the same time.

They tried to sell out against the run when the 49ers used their base offense.

Rondale Moore has more than just speed

Moore had a huge impact on the game. He showed off his speed, leading the team with 38 rushing yards, which included a 26-yarder that almost was a touchdown. he had an eight-yard run that looked like would be a negative run.

However, he showed he is going to be more than just a gadget player, making an incredible sideline catch for 33 yards.

He has speed, return ability and ball skills.

The offense struggled for the first time all season

It was the first game this season the Cardinals did not score 30 or more points or gain over 400 yards. In fact, they were outgained by the 49ers 338-304. Kyler Murray was sacked twice for bad losses.

They only rushed for 94 yards. They were 3-for-10 on third down.

They still, though, managed to make plays at the beginning and at the end of the game.

They never once relinquished the lead in the game.

5-0 and 2-0, but remaining focused

The Cardinals are 5-0 for the first time since 1974. They are 2-0 in the NFC West and are atop the division and the conference.

However, there continues to be a focus that wasn’t on this team before. They don’t look back and they don’t look ahead.

Let’s see if they can keep this up.

