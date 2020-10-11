The Cardinals are trying to break a two-game losing streak and their chances of doing so look good after one half of play at MetLife Stadium.

Kyler Murray and Chase Edmonds ran for touchdowns and the Cardinals kept the Jets out of the end zone to take a 17-3 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Murray posted 31 rushing yards while completing 15-of-23 passes for 156 yards. He had one pass batted into the air by Neville Hewitt and intercepted by Jets linebacker Avery Williamson. That play set up the lone Jets points of the afternoon.

The Jets had another chance to put up some points, but opted to go for it on fourth-and-one from the Arizona 13-yard-line. Le'Veon Bell was stuffed for no gain and the Cardinals embarked on their second touchdown drive after forcing the turnover on downs.

Bell has 44 yards on nine carries in his return from a hamstring injury. Joe Flacco is 10-of-15 for 78 yards in his first start since injuring his neck while with the Broncos in the middle of the 2019 season. He’s been sacked once and won’t have to contend with Chandler Jones in the second half as the edge rusher is out for the day with a biceps injury.

Cardinals take 17-3 lead into halftime originally appeared on Pro Football Talk