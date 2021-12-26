Cardinals take 13-12 lead with Kyler Murray 24-yard touchdown pass

The Cardinals have found a little offensive rhythm to take a lead early in the second half and they did it in part because of their special teams.

Arizona faked out Indianapolis’ special teams group on a punt return. While Rigoberto Sanchez‘s punt was to the left, the Cardinals acted like it was going to the right and fooled the Colts’ punt team. On the other side of the field, cornerback Byron Murphy caught the ball and returned it 48 yards to Indianapolis’ 42-yard line.

A couple of plays later, quarterback Kyler Murray tossed a 24-yard touchdown to receiver Antoine Wesley along the left sideline. With the extra point, Arizona had a 13-12 lead.

While the Colts have several injuries to contend with, the Cardinals will also be without a key defensive player for the rest of the game. Cornerback Marco Wilson is out with a shoulder injury that he suffered just before the end of the first half.

