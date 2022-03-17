Cardinals will get $10M in cap relief from release of Jordan Phillips – in June

The Arizona Cardinals announced the release of defensive lineman Jordan Phillips on Wednesday, bringing a disappointing two-year stay with the team to a close.

According to the NFL transaction list, Phillips was released with a post-June 1 designation.

A standard release would have given the Cardinals $4.1 million in cap relief. His contract would have counted $9.2 million in dead money against the cap this year for money already paid in signing bonuses and restructure bonuses.

With the post-June 1 designation, the Cardinals will get $10 million in cap relief but will carry his contract on the cap until June 2. The contract will carry $3.3 million in dead money this year and the remaining $5.9 million will count in 2023.

It ended up being a bad deal in free agency. Phillips signed a three-year, $30 million contract in 2020 following a 9.5-sack season for the Buffalo Bills.

He was disruptive and productive when he was healthy, but the problem was he struggled to stay healthy. He landed on injured reserve twice in 2020 with hamstring injuries and played in only nine games.

He started the season on injured reserve in 2021 with a back injury and then missed time late with a knee injury. He played in only nine games again and was a healthy scratch in the postseason.

