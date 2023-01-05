Cardinals have 10 DNPs in 1st Week 18 injury report

The Arizona Cardinals began their final week of practice for the season on Wednesday with a walkthrough, something they have been doing for weeks now. But as they enter the final week of the season and prepare for the San Francisco 49ers, they have a long injury report.

It is 17 players long with 10 who did not participate in Wednesday’s walkthrough.

The details of the first injury report are below.

Did not participate

DL Zach Allen (hand), WR Robbie Anderson (back), S Chris Banjo (concussion), OL Kelvin Beachum (knee, ankle), LB Zaven Collins (calf), RB James Conner (shin), CB Antonio Hamilton (hip), WR DeAndre Hopkins (knee), DL Jonathan Ledbetter (knee), QB Colt McCoy (concussion)

McCoy has already been shut down for the final week, as has Hopkins. The rest we will know more as the week progresses.

Kliff Kingsbury seems to believe Conner has a chance of playing.

Beachum has played through the sprained knee and ankle the last two games.

Limited participation

DL Leki Fotu (shoulder), CB Josh Jackson (hamstring), OL Billy Price (knee), LB Isaiah Simmons (ankle), LB Tanner Vallejo (knee, wrist), CB Marco Wilson (neck)

Jackson, Vallejo, Price and Wilson were all dealing with these injuries last week as well. Simmons got banged up on Sunday, as did Fotu

Full participation

WR Marquise Brown (wrist)

Brown appeared to get hurt on Sunday but finished the game. He will play this week, said Kliff Kingsbury

49ers' Wednesday injury report

Did not participate

OL Aaron Banks (ankle, knee)

DL Nick Bosa (rest)

QB Jimmy Garoppolo (foot)

DL Kevin Givens (knee)

LB Dre Greenlaw (back)

DT Javon Kinlaw (knee)

RB Christian McCaffrey (ankle, knee)

LT Trent Williams (rest)

Limited participation

DL Arik Armstead (foot, ankle)

CB Ambry Thomas (ankle)

Full participation

QB Brock Purdy (oblique, rib)

WR Deebo Samuel (ankle, knee)

