Cardinal trio leads Newton girls to third at Fort Dodge

May 11—FORT DODGE — Addie Ratcliff, Eva Pak and Addison Hook all finished in the top 20 and Ratcliff, Hook and Kalleigh Berndt posted career-best scores for the Newton girls golf team on Friday.

The Cardinals turned in their second-best score of the season and finished third at the Fort Dodge Girls Golf Invitational.

Newton shot a 397 at the par 71 Fort Dodge Country Club and was 11 shots in front of Mason City and 29 clear of host Fort Dodge.

"I'm proud of the girls for shooting under 400 again and earning third place," Newton head girls golf coach Nicole George said. "It was a great way to end the regular season."

Waukee Northwest won the tournament with a 321 and Ames was second with a 325.

Ratcliff shot a career-best 96 to lead Newton and finished 11th overall. Eva Pak carded a 98 in 18th and Addison Hook matched a career best with a 100 in 20th.

The final counting score came from Berndt, who shot a career-best 103. Evie Main (104) and Addison Van Maanen (105) turned in non-counting scores.

Des Moines East's Saleah Vivanh-Vong was the meet medalist with a 3-over-par 74.

Waukee Northwest's Hannah Pettitt shot a 77 as the runner-up medalist. The Wolves placed their six golfers in the top 11, while Ames put its six in the top 15.

