Cardinal trio leads Newton boys on all-conference soccer squad
Jun. 5—Senior Christian Lawson led the Little Hawkeye Conference with five goals in conference play, senior Nate Lampe led the league in points and assists and senior Caleb Mattes scored three goals and led the Cardinal defense with three shutout wins this past spring.
All three players from the Newton boys soccer team earned first team all-conference honors as the teams were released recently.
Christian Lawson
Earning a spot on the second team was senior forward Jacob Sweeney. Seniors Conner McPartlin and Jesus Murillo were the honorable mention selections.
All-conference honors are based on statistics inside conference play only.
Lawson tied for the league lead with five goals and he ranked second in points with 10. He was a first-team selection at forward
Lampe had a conference-best nine assists and an LHC-most 13 points. He also scored two goals, which ranked tied for ninth. Lampe earned first team honors as a midfielder.
Caleb Mattes
Mattes, a first team defender, ranked tied for fifth with three goals and tied for sixth with eight points. He also dished out two assists and helped the defense shut out Pella Christian, Oskaloosa and Indianola.
Sweeney scored four goals in conference play, which ranked tied for third in the league. He also ranked tied for sixth with eight points.
McPartlin was part of the Cardinals' defense and he also scored two goals and registered two points. Murillo was a starting midfielder.
Newton was 3-3 in conference play but one loss came in double overtime to state-ranked Norwalk and another was a shootout loss to Pella.
Jacob Sweeney
Dallas Center-Grimes won the Class 3A state championship this spring and Norwalk and Indianola also played in the state tournament.
Little Hawkeye Conference
Boys Soccer
Final Standings
Team Conference Overall
DCG 5-0 17-4
Norwalk 5-1 12-9
Pella 3-3 7-10
Newton 3-3 12-6
Indianola 2-4 6-14
Pella Christian 2-3 8-8
Oskaloosa 0-6 0-15
Conner McPartlin
All-Conference
First Team
Forwards
Christian Lawson, sr., Newton; Teddy Apostolopoulos, sr., Pella; Ben Jackson, sr., DCG; Eli Scavo, so., Norwalk.
Midfielders
Nate Lampe, sr., Newton; Tate McDermott, sr., DCG; Grant Fletcher, sr., Norwalk; Cyrus Khosravi, sr., DCG; Austin Bone, sr., Pella; Tyden Eng, so., Norwalk.
Defenders
Caleb Mattes, sr., Newton; Canton Nadermann, sr., DCG; Caden Endres, sr., Norwalk; Max Lauman, sr., Pella.
Goalkeeper
Jaden Mendias, jr., DCG.
Jesus Murillo
Second Team
Forwards
Jacob Sweeney, sr., Newton; Keilor Rodman, sr., Norwalk; Ethan VanArendonk, jr., Pella Christian; Allan Martinez, jr., Indianola.
Midfielders
Colin Mandernach, so., DCG; Jack Every, sr., DCG; Klayton Roberts, sr., Oskaloosa; Noah Buhrow, sr., Norwalk; Teegan Khalil, so., Norwalk; Cole Burk, sr., Indianola.
Defenders
Almin Islamovic, so., DCG; Nathan Scholl, sr., DCG; Jonah Sandhoff, jr., Norwalk; Jace Davis, sr., Norwalk.
Goalkeeper
Jacoby Robbins, so., Norwalk.
Honorable Mention
Jesus Murillo, sr., Newton; Conner McPartlin, sr., Newton; Kolton Messer, jr., Pella; Aren Hellbusch, sr., Pella; Nathan Brouwer, jr., Pella Christian; Camden Parker, jr., Pella Christian; Drake Stageman, sr., Norwalk; Brogan Fuller, sr., DCG; AJ Angus, sr., DCG; Dax Clatt, sr., Indianola; Ethan Kanne, so., Indianola; Dylan Purdum, sr., Oskaloosa; Reed Peterson, sr., Oskaloosa.