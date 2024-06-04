Cardinal Ritter girls track/field wins 4th straight state title

At what point do you call a program a dynasty? One title, two , three? Well Cardinal Ritter High School has surely cemented their status as one of the very best. The girls track and field team just won their fourth straight state championship. And this program is looking to take things to an even higher level.

