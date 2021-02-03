New Cardinal Nolan Arenado felt "betrayed" by Rockies

The Telegraph

Rory McIlroy has launched a belittling attack on the plans of the R&A and US Golf Association to roll back the ball and place restrictions on clubs, telling the governing bodies that they are “wasting a huge amount of time and money" with their bid to arrest the game’s distance issue. The game expected Bryson DeChambeau to go on the offensive following Tuesday’s announcement that 48in drivers are almost certain to be banned and that limits are set to be introduced on the distance balls can be hit. Yet after golf’s biggest-hitter surprisingly said he “welcomed” the impending overhaul, it was left to McIlroy, Northern Ireland’s four-time major-winner, to fire off the retaliatory barbs, warning that the average player could be disadvantaged.