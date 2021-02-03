New Cardinal Nolan Arenado felt "betrayed" by Rockies
USA TODAY Sports' Bob Nightengale breaks down the Cardinals acquisition of Nolan Arenado.
The Buccaneers won’t have to put out a practice report today, even though they held a walkthrough. “Today was a bonus day, so we had walkthrough,” Bucs coach Bruce Arians said. “We had about 40 or 50 plays of walkthrough.” Everyone participated, Arians said, but it sounds as if receiver Antonio Brown (knee) and safeties [more]
Cris Collinsworth tried. He tried to keep Raiders coach Jon Gruden from potentially committing a tampering violation. Gruden didn’t seem to care. Collinsworth, who hosts a podcast featuring 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman, had Gruden on as a guest. Collinsworth mentioned the fact that former Seahawks defensive coordinator Gus Bradley has arrived in Las Vegas as [more]
LeBron James called the woman who was ejected from the contest "Courtside Karen."
Schottenheimer is one of the winningest coaches in NFL history and the most successful coach without a Super Bowl or NFL championship.
Adam Schefter on Wednesday said Carson Wentz "wants to leave the franchise." By Dave Zangaro
LeBron James and Chris Carlos, the husband of Juliana Carlos aka Courtside Karen, have a history of courtside trash talk.
The New England Patriots were never in the mix for quarterback Matthew Stafford. But here are 13 options they should consider at QB.
There’s no crying in baseball. There’s also no crying in football. At least not until winning a Super Bowl. Appearing on the All Things Covered Podcast with Bryant McFadden and Patrick Peterson, Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David told a story from the Tampa Bay locker room following the NFC Championship win over the Packers. “When I [more]
Jared Goff says he was no longer wanted by the Rams, and "the feeling's mutual."
Rory McIlroy has launched a belittling attack on the plans of the R&A and US Golf Association to roll back the ball and place restrictions on clubs, telling the governing bodies that they are “wasting a huge amount of time and money" with their bid to arrest the game’s distance issue. The game expected Bryson DeChambeau to go on the offensive following Tuesday’s announcement that 48in drivers are almost certain to be banned and that limits are set to be introduced on the distance balls can be hit. Yet after golf’s biggest-hitter surprisingly said he “welcomed” the impending overhaul, it was left to McIlroy, Northern Ireland’s four-time major-winner, to fire off the retaliatory barbs, warning that the average player could be disadvantaged.
Roc Taylor had been committed to Tennessee since April and is ranked as the No. 12 TE in the country. But new coach Josh Heupel apparently doesn't want him.
Rob Gronkowski tells a wild story about how he fooled Buccaneers' strength coach Anthony Piroli during offseason workouts in 2020.
Former Patriots wideout Danny Amendola says that while he isn't "anti-Bill Belichick," this experience playing for the head coach "wore him the wrong way."
The Cowboys may be in need of additional cap space, but they may also just be prudent in certain roster decisions separate from money needs.
It will be a bit before newly hired Broncos General Manager George Paton can really put his stamp on the team’s roster, but he began the process on Tuesday. The Broncos announced that wide receiver Fred Brown, defensive end Joel Heath, safety Alijah Holder, tight end Jordan Leggett, and tackle Darrin Paulo were all waived [more]
The Athletic's Ed Bouchette said on The Fan he's been told Big Ben coming back to the Steelers still might not work out.
The Houston Texans, at this point, say they have no interest in acquiescing to Deshaun Watson’s trade demand and instead will try to repair their relationship. Ultimately, a trade appears more likely than not.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback talked to reporters on Zoom before the Super Bowl.
Chris Godwin shares the advice Tom Brady has given his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates ahead of their Super Bowl LV matchup versus the Kansas City Chiefs.
Why wasn't Matthew Stafford thrilled about the idea of playing for the Patriots? Former Lions teammate TJ Lang may have touched on one of those reasons.