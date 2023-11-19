Cardinal Newman routs Benjamin in 1M regional semifinal

WEST PALM BEACH — Crusaders, you’re going to Hollywood.

Cardinal Newman football earned the golden ticket to Chaminade-Madonna with a 28-6 region semifinal victory over rival Benjamin.

Benjamin head coach Eric Kresser talks to his team after their loss in the regional semifinal playoff football game against Cardinal Newman in West Palm Beach on November 17, 2023.

“We’re going to fight,” junior running back Jaylin Brown said. The underrated speedster shook off defender after defender as he carried in two touchdowns to see his team to the win and a third consecutive 1M region final appearance.

His line was led by two-way stud Braden Chisholm, one of the most underrated pieces of Newman’s offensive and defensive trenches.

“I always feel like I am an underdog and it fuels me to play all out on every play,” Chisholm said.

“I am surrounded by a lot of great, well-known players, which keeps me under the radar, but I believe that the college that chooses me for football will get a hardworking, talented, driven player.”

Cardinal Newman cornerback Kevin Levy intercepts the ball against Benjamin during their regional semifinal playoff football game in West Palm Beach on November 17, 2023.

Every sack — and there was no shortage — by Chisholm and friends Ta’Narie Locust, Brennan King and Max Redmon saw Newman one down closer to another opportunity to take control of the game, but not so easily against a Benjamin group full of seniors who have been the face of the program for years.

The scoreboard sat at 7-3 until seconds before halftime, when senior quarterback Luke Warnock, a three-star, and receiver Naeshaun Montgomery made the touchdown connection that proved to be a season-ender for the Bucs.

“In the past, I’ll admit I’ve peeked ahead,” Newman coach Jack Daniels said, taking down Chaminade once and for all ever on his mind.

Cardinal Newman linebacker Brice Austin sacks Benjamin quarterback Jayden Vega during their regional semifinal playoff football game in West Palm Beach on November 17, 2023.

“But this Benjamin team was good. I knew we needed to focus on them first,” Daniels said.

That’s been indisputable all season.

Until Friday, Benjamin had won all but two games — Palm Beach Central and the district championship with Newman. Those two losses were decided by three points.

Newman held that Benjamin team to its first no-touchdown performance since 2020. UPenn soccer commit and team kicker Lily White, a senior, contributed the Bucs’ two field goals against the Crusaders.

“This is a championship team. We fell short tonight, but what I look forward to most is that this isn’t the last time I’ll see these guys,” Benjamin coach Eric Kresser said of his seniors.

“Every weekend, I get to turn my TV on and watch Jordan Travis with Florida State on Saturday, Kaiir Elam with the Bills on Sunday, and now I’ll get to watch this group,” Kresser said.

“I’m excited,” Benjamin senior Chauncey Bowens said. The journey is far from over for the Bulldog-to-be, prepped to take his four-star talents to Georgia.

Still, Bowens knew that the fact he’d just put on his Benjamin uniform for the last time would “set in” eventually.

That’s the feeling Newman is looking to avoid this year against a senior, star-stacked Chaminade, and the Crusaders believe the only thing that’ll set in next Friday down south is a celebration.

“This is the best team we’ve had since I have been here,” Chisholm said.

“If we execute well and play physical football, I see no reason why we can’t win the game.”

Now, the countdown to kickoff is on again, and Chisholm and the Crusaders are looking forward to a “great battle” and conquering the challenge.

Emilee Smarr is a sports reporter for The Palm Beach Post she can be reached via email at esmarr@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: 1M region high school football semifinal Cardinal Newman Benjamin