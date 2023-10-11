Cardinal Newman football playmaker Josh Philostin commits to Indiana Hoosiers

One of West Palm Beach's top playmakers is poised to play football in the Big 10.

Cardinal Newman star Josh Philostin committed to join Indiana University in a post to X on Wednesday evening.

A three-star prospect per 247 Sports, Philostin touted 30 total offers before committing to the Hoosiers.

Philostin, a state champion sprinter, plays wide receiver and defensive back for the Crusaders. He has 612 all purpose yards and six touchdowns offensively in his career as well as five total interceptions.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Eric J. Wallace is deputy sports editor for The Palm Beach Post. He can be reached at ejwallace@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Cardinal Newman playmaker Josh Philostin commits to Indiana Hoosiers