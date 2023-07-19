Cardinal Newman 3-star Kevin Levy's mom will be there 'in spirit' for senior season

WEST PALM BEACH − One of the most exciting weeks in a student-athlete's career is the one leading up to the day they formally announce their college decision.

So was the case for Rutgers' newest commit Kevin Levy, a three-star ATH at Cardinal Newman High.

Duffy's Sports Grill off Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard was standing room-only on Saturday. Family, friends, and teammates surrounded the 2024 recruit, behind him a banner teasing his Top 5: Florida State, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisville, and, of course, the ultimate winner.

Levy's grandmother, Florence Jones, scurried around making sure guests were comfortable, excited for every interaction that gave her an opportunity to share how proud she was.

In all the eagerness and anticipation, and the heartwarming hugs and congratulations after her grandson's announcement, a tinge of sadness panged her voice. In between ensuring drinks were in hand and plates were full, Jones would tend to a cardboard cutout of a smiling young woman that stood beside the table where Levy would make one of the biggest choices in his young life.

"That's my daughter − Kevin's mom," Jones said.

Cardinal Newman three-star ATH Kevin Levy chose Rutgers surrounded by family, friends, teammates, and his mother, Chakela Montgomery, “in spirit” on Saturday, July 15.

In 2021, Chakela Montgomery, 40, lost her battle with breast cancer.

She was a school instructor at Roosevelt Middle School in West Palm Beach and involved in the local sports scene as a cheerleading coach, assistant track coach, and the former president of the booster club at Dwyer High School.

Above all, she was the biggest fan of her three sons and stars of the gridiron, Kevin, Myron, and Bryce.

"The last two years have been very hard because I've been going through a lot of adversity." Levy said. "I had a breakdown a couple of weeks ago ... just because I'm in this place and I know she would've wanted me to be in this place."

"I'm wishing my mom could be here with me," Levy said.

A "close" companion of Levy's mother after starting his tenure on the sidelines at Dwyer High, Newman coach Jack Daniels said: "Kevin is a great kid who has as much talent as almost any kid I've seen in my career."

The night after Montgomery died on November 25, 2021, Levy took the field for a region final appearance against Chaminade-Madonna. That offseason, a scoreless loss for the Crusaders saw the then-sophomore take his pain to the practice field, the weight room, and the track.

By the end of the spring, Levy held two state titles and the status of a touted Power 5 football recruit, courting 33 total offers before choosing Rutgers.

"He's been through so much and worked hard to get through it all," Daniels said.

"Kevin doesn't really show a lot of emotion," Jones said. "I think he leaves it all out on the field."

Although she tells Levy that his mother is always with him "in spirit," on Friday, Jones saw her grandson shattered at the thought of her absence on decision day and wanted him to be able to look over and see her face, prompting the surprise.

"It really felt amazing just to have my mom by my side because I know she's everywhere with me and telling me to keep going. She's really my reason that I'm still doing football," Levy said.

Cardinal Newman Kevin Levy runs the ball against St. Andrew's in the 3A regional playoff game in West Palm Beach, Florida on November 12, 2021.

For Levy, the decision-making process was that much more "overwhelming" without his No. 1 supporter.

Talk flooded social media timelines and online message boards about where Levy would land. National recruiting services projected that he'd choose Louisville just days before his commitment. For months, he'd been a heavy favorite to commit to Florida State.

The Thursday before Levy's decision, Zach Blostein of 247Sports wrote: "Surrounding his FSU visit, he was a take for the staff. That's no longer the case, I'm told."

"The rumors was everywhere − I didn't really know I was going to Rutgers until this week," Levy said. "Rutgers really stuck out because they was the one was always recruiting me, the ones that stayed in touch with me and really build a relationship with me."

Few − including those in attendance for his announcement − expected that Rutgers would swoop in and claim the speedy defensive back, but he was a take from the beginning for the Scarlet Knights, which offered Levy on March 4 of this year.

Head coach Greg Schiano called "almost every night." Cornerbacks coach Mark Orphey "called almost every day" and gave the family a ring moments after Levy's decision.

As her grandson posed for pictures and chopped away in honor of his team-to-be, Jones flashed her phone to show a "WELCOME HOME!!!" text from "Coach O".

"They just let me know they'd really take care of my family," Levy said of Rutgers.

Something more important now than ever as he makes plans for the next three to four years in New Jersey and his loved ones continue healing.

But Levy still has one season in Palm Beach County as the Crusaders seek to overtake Chaminade and reach the Final Four after a close 11-1 run last fall.

"The statement that I want to make this season is to just show that I'm the best player on the floor and really just to make sure every time I go out there, I compete and I do it for my mom."

Levy adjusted the chain around his neck that carries a pendant of his mother and looked up with a grin.

"I'm just proud of myself and I know she's proud of me."

Emilee Smarr is the high school sports reporter for the Palm Beach Post. She can be reached via email at esmarr@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Newman 3-star Kevin Levy's mom to be there 'in spirit' for senior year