Cardinal Mooney's Jack MacKinnon, family celebrate being part of Michigan's National Championship team

Former Cardinal Mooney Catholic High defensive end Jack MacKinnon, second from left, poses for a photo with his mother Kelly, University of Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh, and his faher Steve.

Before the football season began, the MacKinnon family had visions of getting four rings among their two football athletes.

Between Jack, a redshirt freshman defense end/linebacker at the University of Michigan, and Will, a senior offensive lineman at Cardinal Mooney Catholic High, the MacKinnons thought they could pick up a Big Ten Conference championship, a Rose Bowl Championship and a National Championship with the Wolverines and a high school State Championship with the Cougars.

Check, check, check and check.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh celebrates with the trophy after their win in the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game against Washington Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

“It’s amazing we got a lot accomplished in one year,” Steve MacKinnon said Wednesday.

And Steve and Kelly MacKinnon were there every step of the way, whether it was Tallahassee with Cardinal Mooney or Pasadena and Houston with Michigan.

The culmination came Monday at NRG Stadium in Houston, where the Wolverines defeated the University of Washington, 34-13, to win their first National Championship since 1997.

And if you looked very closely when the cameras panned the Michigan sideline, there was No. 39 Jack MacKinnon with his usually smiling face beaming a little brighter.

About 20 rows up in the stands between the 20- and 30-yard lines were proud parents Steve and Kelly, beaming just as brightly.

“It certainly was a wonderful experience for our entire family,” Steve MacKinnon said.

After the National Championship game, the Michigan team and their families went back to the team hotel in Houston to celebrate.

“It obviously was quite a celebration,” Steve MacKinnon said. “We had a lot of fun. Celebrated a victory and quite a year, quite frankly.”

And while Jack MacKinnon did not take the field during a Wolverines’ game this season, he certainly was part of the team’s success.

Up 30 pounds from his Cardinal Mooney playing days to 250, Jack MacKinnon was part of the Michigan scout team that ran the opponent’s defense.

“He practiced with the team every day,” Steve MacKinnon said.

Down to about 245 at the end of the season, Jack MacKinnon will begin workouts in a couple of weeks in preparation of spring football practice when he looks to make an even bigger impact.

So far, it has been a blast.

“In general, the entire year has been a great experience for him to be involved in a top-class program and school,” Steve MacKinnon said. “Academically, Michigan is a great school and he’s going to get a great education. To be on the No. 1 team in the country has been an unbelievable experience.”

It was not too long ago when Jack MacKinnon was thought to be headed to the University of South Florida on a baseball scholarship.

But the stark reality of walking off the John Carroll Catholic High field after a season — and what would have been a football career-ending loss to the Rams in the regional quarterfinals on Nov. 18, 2022, in Fort Pierce tugged at Jack MacKinnon’s emotions.

“He didn’t want to come off the field,” Steve MacKinnon said. “He kept repeating, ‘This is the last time I’m going to play football.’ He was having a hard time catching his breath. He was very emotional is the best way to put it.

“From that point, I realized he may have doubts in his mind as to what he wanted to do.”

Jack MacKinnon and his parents talked things out during the next couple of weeks.

“(It was) Mostly him. Kelly and I were involved in the process,” Steve MacKinnon said. “He came to the realization that his first love was football and that’s what he wanted to do.”

Andy Mignery and Dave Fisher, who both played at Michigan and have ties with the Cardinal Mooney program, had a hand in Jack’s exposure to Michigan, according to Steve MacKinnon.

And it did not hurt Jack Harbaugh, father of Jim and Baltimore Ravens coach John, took an interest and liking to Jack MacKinnon.

“They’re quite a family,” Steve MacKinnon said of the Harbaughs. “Jack has thoroughly enjoyed playing for Jim Harbaugh and being a part of that organization. I don’t think it’s any secret Jack Harbaugh is around the program and has some influence. They’re great men. They’ve been a very successful family in the football world. On top of that they are very fair.

“One thing we’ve loved about Michigan is the family environment and the type of players they bring into the school. The fact they’re a family. It’s not about individuals. It’s about the team, the team, the team. A lot of people could say that, but it really is the truth there.”

It has been quite a few months for the MacKinnon family and there could be more highlights and rings to come.

Along with Jack and Will, the MacKinnons have an 11-year-old baseball/football player in Brady, who his father calls “a good athlete.”

A former professional hockey player, Steve MacKinnon would know.

“It’s been amazing,” he said. “It’s gonna be hard to repeat. Once in a lifetime experience. But Michigan has the opportunity over the next four years that Jack will be there doing it again. Hopefully next year.”

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Jack MacKinnon part of Michigan's National Championship team