New Cardinal Mooney state champion DB Teddy Foster: "I'm locked in. I'm a Gator."

TALLAHASSEE — Cardinal Mooney senior defensive back Teddy Foster isn’t trying to build any kind of drama for the early signing period.

“I’m locked in. I’m a Gator,” Foster said minutes after helping the Cougars win the Class 1S state championship on Friday at Bragg Memorial Stadium. “We just got our new DB coach in. He’ll be in there Monday with the new guys and I’ll meet him next week sometime. I’m locked in. I’m a Gator right now. I’m a Gator forever.”

The Cougars' Teddy Foster heads to the end zone. Cardinal Mooney faced Trinity Catholic in the Class 1S state football championship game on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023 in Tallahassee.

The 6-foot-2, 170-pound Foster committed to Florida in July. He picked the Gators over offers from North Carolina, Miami, Michigan State, Pitt, Tennessee, USC and others.

Recently fired secondary coach Corey Raymond was one of Foster’s primary recruiters at Florida. Foster said the firing “was a big shock,” but hasn’t caused him to look at other schools.

“Coach Raymond was a really good guy, a really good coach, really great rap sheet,” Foster said. “But I talked to coach Napier and the coaching staff and it was mutual. It was just little disagreements in the room. We got a new guy in. I trust coach Napier. I still love coach Raymond. But I’m a Gator.

“A lot happened with coach Raymond leaving. A lot of teams hit me up. But coach Napier he came down, he talked to me. We had lunch, we did a lot of stuff and I trust him. I trust that we’re going to get it together and I trust in the staff.”

Foster said he plans to enroll at Florida in January.

His final game in a Mooney jersey certain was a memorable one. The Cougars scored the go-ahead touchdown with 47 seconds remaining to secure a 31-27 win against Trinity Catholic.

Foster caught three passes for a game-best 103 yards and a touchdown. He also recorded four tackles on defense and had one of the Cougars two pass breakups.

The touchdown was an 82-yard catch-and-run that gave Cardinal Mooney a 21-7 lead in the second quarter.

“Coach, he drew it up,” Foster said. “A little shot play. Mikey Valentino, he put it in a really good position for me and I just made a play. Came out with a touchdown.”

Foster only caught one pass in the second half, but it came at a big time. With the Cougars trailing by three and 1:04 left on the clock, Foster caught a 14-yard pass from Michael Valentino and got out of bounds to give Mooney a key first down and stop the clock.

“We made a lot of mistakes today, the best thing about this team is we learned how to handle our mistakes and stay together,” he said. “That was our biggest thing throughout the season. That’s the only thing we took from those losses, stay together, stay and team and figure it out.”

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: New state champion DB Teddy Foster: "I'm locked in. I'm a Gator."