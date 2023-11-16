Cardinal Mooney quarterback duo of Mignery and Valentino have Cougars ready for playoff run

Cardinal Mooney quarterback Michael Valentino looks to pass during Friday night's game against Lakewood Ranch.

SARASOTA − The late, great football coach and analysis John Madden once said “If you’ve got two quarterbacks, you actually have none.”

The Cardinal Mooney Catholic High football team has two quarterbacks, and they have got the Cougars where they are today: in the Class 1 Suburban-Region 3 semifinals.

Behind the play of Michael Valentino and Devin Mignery, Cardinal Mooney earned the No. 3 seed in the region and a home game as a result of winning the 1S-District 6 title.

At 7:30 p.m. Friday the Cougars will entertain No. 2 seed Lakeland Christian at John Heath Field at Austin Smithers Stadium.

At times during the game, Cardinal Mooney will have Valentino and Mignery behind center.

How the Cougars became a 2-quarterback team?

Cardinal Mooney quarterback Michael Valentino (#10) makes a short pass after drawing Cardinal Mooney defenders toward him. The Cardinal Mooney Cougars hosted the Riverview Rams Thursday evening, Sept. 14, 2023.

Valentino, a senior, began the season as the starting quarterback and led the Cougars to wins over Avon Park High, Lakewood Ranch High and Evangelical Christian School with the offense averaging 44 points a game.

In Week 4 at home against Riverview High, Valentino was sandwiched by a number of Rams in the first half, but remained in the game until halftime.

Valentino warmed up at halftime, but was not able to enter the game in the third quarter.

Mignery, a sophomore, came on and performed well, both running (10 carries, 31 yards) and passing (9-for-22 for 117 yards). The Rams pulled away late and handed Cardinal Mooney its first loss of the season.

With Valentino’s status uncertain for the rest of the season, Mignery took the helm for the next four games, helping the Cougars go 3-1, including a 49-6 victory over John Carroll Catholic High to clinch the title in the two-team district.

Bishop Verot halted the three-game winning streak. Still, Mignery rushed for a team-high 131 yards on 14 carries and scored a touchdown in the 50-14 loss.

In the homecoming game against SmartEn Sports Academy, a late addition to the schedule, Valentino returned and split time with Mignery. Valentino completed both of his passes for 73 yards, including a touchdown pass to Zy’Marion Lang, and ran twice for 23 yards. Mignery went 5-for-8 passing, also connecting with Lang for a score, and carried twice for 25 yards and another touchdown in a 78-12 triumph.

Both quarterbacks also played in the season finale, a 51-0 whitewash of Bayshore High with Valentino going 1-for-4, the completion a 20-yard touchdown to Teddy Foster, and Mignery going 5-for-11 for 40 yards through the air and gaining a team-high 81 yards on five carries and scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

“Michael is cleared to play. We won’t ask him to do anything he can’t do,” Cardinal Mooney coach Jared Clark said. “The two games he came back in, we had 12 offensive snaps in the first half of the Bayshore game and the SmartEn Sports game got out of hand, so there was no need for him to be in there.”

Moving forward into the playoffs

Cardinal Mooney quarterback Devin Mignery (#14) is surrounded by Riverview defenders in the third quarter. The Cardinal Mooney Cougars hosted the Riverview Rams Thursday evening, Sept. 14, 2023.

“They’re both going to play,” Clark said.

Clark said he has not had to change the playbook of any of the play calling when Mignery took over.

“No, I think he’s done a great job because he’s prepared himself to be the guy when he wasn’t the guy,” Clark said. “When he got his opportunity, there were no growing pains.”

The 6-foot, 205-pound Mignery, who also plays basketball, finished the regular season second on the team in rushing yards (646) and touchdowns on the ground (10), while completing 54-of-110 passes for 1,011 yards and nine touchdowns with two interceptions.

“Devin’s prepared his butt off for two years,” Clark said. “He’s got his opportunity because he has prepared so well. He’s made the most of his opportunity.”

After playing his sophomore season at Venice High and his junior season at Charlotte High, Valentino came to Cardinal Mooney and won the starting job to open the season.

When he departed the Riverview game with an injury, there were thoughts that his season and high school career were over.

“When he got the injury we were hearing all different kinds of things,” Clark said. “It’s a testament to Michael’s mental toughness. He said from Day 1 he was going to be back. I was hoping, but I didn’t know.”

Through his hard work during his rehab sessions and his body’s willingness to heal, Valentino returned.

“Because of how hard he worked. He never lost hope,” Clark said. “He’s worked his tail off in rehab like crazy, and his body has responded really well.”

In six regular season games, Valentino rushed 44 times for 296 yards and three scores. He completed 42-of-69 for 639 yards and nine touchdowns with one interception.

Valentino’s intangibles are off the charts.

“He’s an incredible young man,” Clark said of Valentino, who owns a 4.0 grade-point average. “He goes to church twice a week. He’s a leader on and off the field. Everybody loves him. He completes his tail off. We’re really lucky to have him for sure. He’s very, very positive. He’s very, very confident in his abilities.”

More than QBs power Mooney

Running behind senior offensive lineman Bobby Cantrell, Cardinal Mooney running back Carson Beach gains yardage against Bayshore High in a 50-0 victory.

While the focus is on the quarterbacks, there were other factors that kept the Cougars’ offense purring.

The offensive line of 6-7, 320-pound senior left tackle Yerovi Valdes Alfonso; 6-2, 345-pound senior left guard Bobby Cantrell; 6-2, 200-pound senior center Will Mckinnon; 5-10, 235-pound right junior right guard Jake Boydston; and 6-3, 315-pound right tackle Ryan Sugg along with 6-3, 270-pound sophomore Ethan Salata and 6-3, 245-pound junior Brady Smith have provided protection for whoever was behind center and holes for senior running back Carson Beach (140 carries, 1,039 yards, 16 TDs)

“Our offensive line has gotten better every week,” Clark said. “Our offensive line has a chance to be really, really good. It’s hard to tell when you play in games that get out of hand quickly. Our offense is going to go in the playoffs how our offensive line goes.”

Cardinal Mooney also has playmakers on the outside, led by Lang (30 receptions, 477 yards, 7 TDs), Foster (10 receptions, 313 yards, 4 TDs), Chris Mccorkle (8 catches, 186 yards, 4 TDs), Mason Jordan (10 catches, 168 yards, TD) and Bo O’Daniel (6 catches, 155 yards, 2 TDs).

“Everybody plays a part,” Clark said. “Carson plays a huge part of it. Our quarterbacks are run threats. We have four or five guys who can catch the ball. It all works together.”

Moving forward

Cardinal Mooney's head coach Jared Clark looks on during play. Cardinal Mooney High School Cougars clinched a 24 to 20 victory after a pick 6 in the fourth quarter over the Booker High School Tornadoes during their preseason home opener on their new artificial field in Sarasota, Friday night, Aug. 18, 2023.

Cardinal Mooney is playing its first home playoff game since 2018 when it lost 34-31 to Calvary Christian of Clearwater in the opening round of the Class 3A regionals under former Coach Paul Maechtle.

The Cougars have been on the road in the playoffs the past two seasons with opening-round losses at Bishop Verot and at John Carroll Catholic, respectively.

“We love being able to play at home. There’s nothing better than playing at home. The fact we’ve got the first one at home is a big deal,” Clark said. “At the end of the day, it’s still the same size field. It’s still the same rules. You can only play 11.”

Another benefit is since Class 1S is a 16-team regional, including the 32-team regionals in Classes 2S, 3S, and 4S, Cardinal Mooney had a week off after the regular season to prepare.

“We’ve had a great off week,” Clark said. “We got to rest a little bit. We got to fix some things that needed to be fixed. We got to rep a lot of things we weren’t very good at. I’m hoping it shows on Friday night.”

Cardinal Mooney is 1-4 against Lakeland Christian and takes a four-game losing streak into the game against the 7-3 Vikings.

“They’ve got a great coaching staff, a great program. Danny Williams has done a great job,” Clark said of the Lakeland Christian coach. “They’ve got a bunch of good assistants. They’re always really well-coached. They’re going to come with a couple of different packages to try to mess you up. We have to be on our game and understand what they are trying to do offensively and defensively and be able to execute our game plan.

“It's the same as it always is: We’ve got to get off blocks, play assignment, sound football on defense, run to the football and make tackles. On offense, we’ve got to block the right guys. We’ve got to run the ball downhill and execute in the pass game when it’s there. It all boils down to blocking and tackling. If we can block ’em and tackle ’em, we’ll be really good.”

And while Clark said he is “still deciding on the starter,” expect Valentino and Mignery to play behind center for the Cougars.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Cardinal Mooney goes into playoffs with 2 healthy, capable quarterbacks