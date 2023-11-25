Cardinal Mooney dominates Victory Christian to win first regional title since 2006

Cardinal Mooney's Teddy Foster (#1) and Ryan Sugg (#73) celebrating the win. Cardinal Mooney Catholic defeated Victory Christian 42-0 for the Class 1 Suburban-Region 3 final Championship Friday night, Nov. 24, 2023, at Austin Smithers Stadium at John Heath Field in Sarasota. THOMAS BENDER/HERALD-TRIBUNE

SARASOTA — Friday night, the Cardinal Mooney football team won its first regional title since 2006, but the Cougars believe they have bigger land masses to conquer.

With running back Carson Beach scoring three touchdowns, the Cougars (10-2) moved within one victory of the state championship game with a 42-0 punishing of visiting Victory Christian Academy in the Class 1 Suburban-Region 3 title game at John Heath Field at Austin Smithers Stadium. It was the Cougars’ fourth shutout of the year.

But to get there, Jared Clark’s team will have to get past North Florida Christian next week which beat St. John Paul II 21-14 Friday. Cardinal Mooney will be home to play the Eagles in the 1S State Semifinal Friday at 7:30 p.m. In 2006, the Cougars defeated Clearwater Central Catholic, 19-14, which earned head coach Mike Dowling his only regional title. The next week, the Cougars lost in the semifinals to eventual champion Pahokee, 48-0, in Dowling's final game at Mooney.

But Friday night, the Storm, which came in with a record of 6-5, was overwhelmed by the Cougars’ offensive tsunami. The senior Beach rushed for a game-high 143 yards and scored on runs of 25, 1 and 74 yards. His 25-yarder in the first quarter put Mooney up 10-0 following a Nino Schuetz 37-yard field goal on Mooney’s first drive of the game.

Beach’s 1-yard scoring run with one minute, 19 seconds left in the second period increased Mooney’s lead to 24-0. And on the first play from scrimmage in the second half, Beach took the handoff from quarterback Devin Mignery on his own 26 and ran up the gut 74 yards for the score which put Mooney up 30-0. And when Teddy Foster returned a Storm punt 50 yards for a TD a couple of minutes later, the 36-0 Mooney lead, with the blocked PAT, triggered a running clock for the rest of the game.

Also scoring for Mooney was wide receiver Chris McCorkle, who hauled in a 31-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Michael Valentino in the second quarter, making it 17-0 Mooney. Running back Caleb Moreland closed out the scoring with a 5-yard run early in the fourth period.

Besides Beach, Mignery rushed nine times for 114 yards. Throwing the ball, the sophomore was 4-for-10 for 37 yards. For the fourth straight game, Mignery shared time at quarterback with Valentino, who missed time earlier in the season with broken ribs. In his time under center, the senior went 2-for-5 for 46 yards and an interception. Valentino also fumbled a snap from center, but Clark said the two will play next week at North Florida Christian.

“Absolutely,” he said. “We had a conversation with those guys. We’re a better football team when they both play. They’re both incredible football players; they bring their own strengths to the table. This whole team has 100% faith, as well as the coaching staff, in both of them. So they both worked hard, there’s no reason not to play both of them.”

Defensively, the Cougars made life miserable for anyone wearing a Storm jersey. Victory was held to just 27 yards rushing. Quarterback Jackson Benton, under pressure all game, completed 13-of-24 for 46 yards and an interception, by McCorkle.

Mooney, it appears, is peaking at the right time. “It seems as though we’re getting healthy at the right time,” Clark said. “We’ve continued to get better every day; our offensive line is playing great. Carson is playing great, and our defense is playing really well, so it seems we’ve saved our best football for last.”

But if Clark wanted to have something to nitpick during practice next week, the victory provided it. The Cougars were flagged for 55 yards in penalties — on consecutive plays, they drew 15-yard penalties for roughing the Storm punter, and roughing Benton. Valentino fumbled a snap from center and also threw an interception.

“We can’t have those things in close games,” Clark said. “We’ve got to do what we’re supposed to do on every play, and we preach that every day in practice.”

One victory from the state final, two victories from a state title. “You want to take it one week at a time,” Clark said. “I thought we had an opportunity the way things were laid out to be here (in the semifinals).”

