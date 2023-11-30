Cardinal Mooney can't get into a 'pickle' in state semifinal football game

SARASOTA — The biggest concern for the Cardinal Mooney Catholic High football team on Friday evening is JP Pickles.

A senior quarterback, Pickles is the engine that makes the North Florida Christian School offense go.

“He’s a player,” Cougars coach Jared Clark said.

In preparation leading up to the Class 1 Suburban State Semifinal, Cardinal Mooney’s focus has been on defending the multi-talented Pickles.

“Anytime there’s an athletic quarterback it makes things more difficult,” Clark said. “He throws it from the pocket as well as I’ve seen as well. So he can throw on the run, throw from the pocket. He’s a tough runner. He’s an athletic runner. He’s a really good quarterback.”

The Cougars will look to advance to the State Championship for the first time since 1972 when they take on the Eagles from Tallahassee at 7:30 p.m. Friday at John Heath Field at Austin Smithers Stadium.

Pickles is the key for the Eagles

Stopping Pickles will go a long way.

The Austin Peay commit has completed 55 percent of his passes (169-for-308) for 2,606 yards and 26 touchdowns with six interceptions.

“He’s got zip on the ball. He can throw the ball outside the numbers across the field. He can throw the deep ball. He can throw the crossing routes,” Clark said. “I’m not sure there is a ball he can’t throw. He throws on the run. They also have in him the run game. He can scramble. He can finish runs. He’s good, man. He’s really good.”

Pickles also is North Florida Christian’s top runner. He has gained 1,183 yards on 135 attempts, averaging nearly 9 yards per carry, with 15 of the Eagles’ 25 rushing touchdowns.

During his four-year career, Pickles has completed 604-of-1,002 passes for 9,228 yards and 96 touchdowns and rushed 348 times for 1,971 yards and 25 scores.

North Florida Christian’s other main threat is fellow Austin Peay commit wide receiver Joshua Schuchts, who has 45 receptions for 710 yards and nine touchdowns. Three other receivers — Major Hart II, Terrion Martin and Ace Walker — have more than 100 yards through the air.

“Oh yeah, he’s got help for sure,” Clark said. “They’re athletic.”

No reason to change on defense

Cardinal Mooney will stay in its normal 4-2-5 defense.

“You always try to do things to take away certain things,” Clark said. “It’s Week 15, so we kinda are who we are.”

The two linebackers George Leibold and Jacob Brown will be responsible for not allowing Pickles to break free.

“Two really good inside linebackers, and we feel like we are pretty skilled at the DB position,” Clark said.

Defensive backs Teddy Foster, Chris McCorkle, Zy’marion Lang, Macaiden Brown, Zeshon Casimir, Nick Bryan, Alex Lamb, Emerson Warthling will be responsible for not allowing Eagles to get behind them.

“We’re pretty athletic back there,” Clark said.

The best defense is a good offense

Cardinal Mooney can keep Pickles and the North Florida Christian offense off the field by controlling the ball.

The Cougars have an elite running back in Carson Beach and two quarterbacks in Michael Valentino and Devin Mignery who are dual threats.

“It makes things a lot easier when you can run the ball,” Clark said. “Our philosophy is to take what they give you. We’re athletic.”

Operating behind a huge offensive line in The offensive line of 6-7, 320-pound senior left tackle Yerovi Valdes Alfonso; 6-2, 345-pound senior left guard Bobby Cantrell; 6-2, 200-pound senior center Will Mckinnon; 5-10, 235-pound right junior right guard Jake Boydston; and 6-3, 315-pound right tackle Ryan Sugg, Valentino and Mignery also are above average passers, throwing for 12 and 11 touchdowns, respectively, with minimal interceptions. Lang, Foster, Beach, Chase Edens, Mason Jordan and Bo O’Daniel are pass-catching threats.

“We can hurt you in the passing game,” Clark said. “We’re really coming into our own as an offensive line. We have two quarterbacks that can run the ball. And a running back who can run the ball downhill right now.

“We’re in a position where we can take what they give us.”

Valentino, a senior, and Mignery, a sophomore, have been interchangeable since Valentino returned from an injury late in the regular season.

“It’s a blessing in disguise because those two kids have handled it so well,” Clark said. “That’s a tough thing, especially for a senior who had a starting job to share time with a sophomore. You have to give Michael Valentino credit. Not only did he will himself back, he’s so mentally tough. He told everybody at the time that I’ll be back for the playoffs. And he got back two weeks before the playoffs. Not only that, but understanding the team over the individual is the most important thing. He sees the big picture that we are a better football team with both those guys out there. Really proud of both of those guys.”

Building depth along the way

Not blessed with a deep roster, Cardinal Mooney has developed depth along the way, due to the quality character of the reserves.

“Some of it has come through injuries. Some of it has come in the games and getting guys in there,” Clark said. “It’s a testament to the kids. If you’re a backup and you didn’t play a whole lot for the first five or six weeks of the season, it’s really easy to pack it in and just show up every day.”

Clark pointed to players such as Rocco Rell, Duke Bergstrom, Ethan Salata, Brady Smith, Josh Henderson, Nick Bryan, Wyatt Hossenlopp, JP Gilson and Tanner Gilliland.

“They kept showing up and kept getting better,” Clark said. “Now, there’s games where they are going in when it’s important. It’s not just mop-up time. We’ve seen them do their job. They do what they are coached to do, and they can do it under the lights. It’s really helped us develop depth.”

The only time Cardinal Mooney reached the state final in 1972, the John Heath-coached Cougars went on the road to Wewahitchka and returned with the championship trophy after a 18-13 victory.

Clark is not looking ahead at all, and is proud of what his team has accomplished so far this season.

“I’ve been trying to focus on what can we do today to get better,” he said. “Stack one day after another and get a little bit better every day. I’m really proud of winning the regional championship. At the same time we have an incredible opportunity to do more. Hopefully, we’re not done.”

