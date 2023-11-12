Cardinal Hayes' quarterback dominates Stepinac football to victory in semifinal matchup

WHITE PLAINS- Cardinal Hayes has a special football player on its hands, and Archbishop Stepinac High School may have found that out in the hardest way possible.

The two rival schools faced off Nov. 11 in the semifinal matchup of the CHSFL AAA playoffs.

The meeting was expected to be a display of two dazzling offenses and some gritty hard nose defense and both teams delivered on those expectations.

Cardinal Hayes jumped out to a 21-6 lead at halftime. But Stepinac would not go quietly. The Crusaders stormed out of the locker room to score their first touchdown of the game in the first drive of the 2nd half. They fought their way back into the game leading to a crucial one possession game in the fourth quarter.

But in the end star players dominate crucial moments and quarterback Rich Belin dominated each and every moment of this game to lead the Cardinals to a 29-26 victory over the Crusaders.

The Cardinals showed their offensive game plan from the beginning of the game, gave Belin the ball and let him go to work. Belin rushed for a touchdown on the Cardinals first drive of the game and he would do that two more times in the first half alone. Two of those touchdowns came directly off of 4th down conversions.

“Their quarterback is a tremendous player,” Stepinac coach Mike O’Donnell said. “Everytime you think you might have him pinned he wiggles out of it or makes a pass.”

Belin scored all of Cardinal Hayes 21 points in the first half.

What it means

The season was on the line for both of these teams today in this semi-final matchup which means this loss marked the end of the season for the Crusaders. As for the Cardinals, their victory means that they move on to the CHSFL AAA championship game.

Game Ball

Rich Belin was the clear standout of this matchup. He scored 27 of the Cardinals 29 points including four rushing touchdowns. He did it all for the Cardinals whether it was throwing bombs to his receivers down the field, rushing with the ball himself, or even kicking the ball for extra points. He was the true definition of a one man wrecking crew.

By the numbers

Archbishop Stepinac (8-3)

The Crusaders offense was spread out throughout the game. Quarterback Will Currid passed for 85 yards including two touchdowns. Wide receiver Troy Worrell received 73 yards including a touchdown. Running back Lorenzo Robinson and Strong Safety Deontay Douglas each contributed one touchdown respectively.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: lohud high school football: Hayes defeats Stepinac in CHSFL semifinal