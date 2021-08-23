Cardinal Gibbons remains at No. 1 in the Triangle Sweet 16. Who else is ranked?

Chris Hughes
·1 min read

Each week, the News & Observer and Herald Sun will release rankings of Triangle area high school football teams after the top teams battle it out.

This week, despite a season-opening loss to Chambers, the Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders are in the top position.

Rank

School

Record

Prev.

1

Cardinal Gibbons

(0-1)

3

2

Cleveland

(1-0)

2

3

Rolesville

(0-1)

1

4

Wake Forest

(1-0)

4

5

Panther Creek

(1-0)

5

6

Leesville Road

(1-0)

9

7

Millbrook

(1-0)

10

8

Princeton

(1-0)

NR

9

Heritage

(1-0)

12

10

Apex Friendship

(0-1)

7

11

Hillside

(0-1)



12

Clayton

(0-1)

6

13

Holly Springs

(0-1)

14

14

Sanderson



11

15

Corinth Holders

(1-0)



16

Southern Durham

(0-1)

13

Recommended Stories