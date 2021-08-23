Cardinal Gibbons remains at No. 1 in the Triangle Sweet 16. Who else is ranked?
Each week, the News & Observer and Herald Sun will release rankings of Triangle area high school football teams after the top teams battle it out.
This week, despite a season-opening loss to Chambers, the Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders are in the top position.
Rank
School
Record
Prev.
1
Cardinal Gibbons
(0-1)
3
2
Cleveland
(1-0)
2
3
Rolesville
(0-1)
1
4
Wake Forest
(1-0)
4
5
Panther Creek
(1-0)
5
6
Leesville Road
(1-0)
9
7
Millbrook
(1-0)
10
8
Princeton
(1-0)
NR
9
Heritage
(1-0)
12
10
Apex Friendship
(0-1)
7
11
Hillside
(0-1)
12
Clayton
(0-1)
6
13
Holly Springs
(0-1)
14
14
Sanderson
11
15
Corinth Holders
(1-0)
16
Southern Durham
(0-1)
13