Cardinal football: Rich Turner accepts head coaching job, pending board approval

Jan. 18—The Cardinal football team will be under new leadership next season, as Rich Turner has accepted the spot left vacant by the recent resignation of former coach Chris Perrotti.

The hiring of Turner, who spent this past season as an assistant at Warren JFK, is pending board approval at the next meeting, which is scheduled for Jan. 24.

Turner, 53, has a vast history of coaching success, including a run at Normandy from 2003-2009 when he brought the Invaders to prominence. He spent three years in Florida, most recently coaching the high-octane offense at Hagerty High School in Oviedo, Fla. before returning to Ohio to be a line coach and defensive coordinator at Warren JFK.

"It's great. I'm excited for this opportunity," said Turner, an alum of Austintown-Fitch. "I hope to take the program to the next level."

Turner is expected to be hired as a social studies teacher at Cardinal. He has a master's degree in educational leadership and has a history of teaching AP government for more than a decade.

Turner's pending hiring checks off all the boxes Cardinal Local Schools was looking for since Perrotti stepped down to devote more time to his family. Cardinal athletic director Jimmy Soltis raves of the credentials Turner brings to Middlefield, both as a coach and as an educator.

"He turned Normandy's program around and was successful in Florida," Soltis said."He is a social studies guy with a lot of experience, which was a priority for us during our search. It's going to be great to have somebody in the building. That's huge for us."

Soltis glowed over the job Perrotti did in his tenure with the Huskies' football program, including three straight playoff berths and wins over Cuyahoga Heights and Harvey, which had been difficult to come by in previous years.

"He was a pleasure to work with and the kids responded well to him," Soltis said of Perrotti, who teaches freshman history at Grand Valley.

In stepping down from his post as Cardinal's head football coach, Perrotti said "my heart is still at Cardinal," and that he doesn't plan on pursuing another coaching job at this time. He just said it was time to devote more time to his wife, Michelle, and his family.

"The biggest thing, and I told some of the kids this, is that if I can't give them everything, that's not fair to them," Perrotti said. "They deserve someone who can do that. They need someone who can give them everything they can. Anyone who knows me knows I'm a fiery guy who brings a lot of energy to what I do, and I felt the last year or so I didn't have that same fire. It just weighed heavy on me. I just feel this is the right time to step away."

Turner inherits a Cardinal program that returns some strong performers and leadership next season, including Max and Reese Soltis, Kyle Ciminello, Chase Harris, Landon Gallagher and others.

"I'm excited and he's excited," AD Jimmy Soltis said of he and Turner.