Cardinal center Drew Dalman named Pac-12 Offensive Lineman of the Week

Junior Stanford center Drew Dalman earns Pac-12 Offensive Lineman of the Week honors for leading the Cardinal trenches in a win over No. 15 Washington. The offensive line, which includes three true freshmen, bulldozed the Huskies and helped running back Cameron Scarlett to a career-high 151 rushing yards on the night. Dalman's leadership also helped to protect quarterback Davis Mills, who wasn't sacked all night en route to a 21-of-30 passing performance for a career-high 293 yards.

