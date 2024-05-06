Cardinal boys second, girls fourth at COC Championships

May 6—Webb City boys finished second and the girls fourth at the Central Ozark Conference Track and Field Championships on Friday at Joplin High School.

Nixa captured the team title with 176.5 points, Webb City followed with 109.5. Neosho was third with 79.5 points, while Joplin and Branson tied for sixth with 55.5 points each.

On the girls side, Republic was first with 139.5 points and Nixa was second with 121 points. Ozark came in third with 85.5 points and Webb City fourth with 82 points. Carthage finished fifth with 81.5 and Joplin was sixth with 76 points.

Boys' events

Evan Stevens won the 1,600-meter race for Webb City with a time of 4:22.30; teammate Mason Hedger was third with a personal record time of 4:27.17.

Stevens added yet another COC title with a win in the 3,200-meter race of 9:34.80.

Webb City's Tucker Liberatore won the conference title in the javelin with a 52.50-meter throw.

Noah Lankford, Spencer Kendall, Stevens and Hedger combined to give the Cardinals a second-place finish (8:03.17) in the 4x800-meter relay.

Cardinal Nathaniel Miller finished third in the discus (50.33 meters) and teammate Eric Lathan was third in the shot put (16.16 meters).

Hedger set a new personal record in the 800-meter run (1:57.36) and finished third in the event.

Neosho's Noah Soriano claimed the conference title in the 100-meter dash (10.81) and teamed up with Phoenix Rhatigan, Konnor Siler and Isaac Spector for a third-place finish in the 4x100-meter relay with a time of 44.00.

Neosho's Izaiah Hill (49.70), Isaiah Keezer (50.29) and Rhatigan (51.35) combined for a 1-2-3 finish in the 400-meter dash. Both Keezer and Rhatigan logged personal records in the race.

Keezer, William Ebbinghaus, Rhatigan and Hill won the 4x400-meter relay with a time of 3:26.44.

Hill also finished second in the 200-meter dash for Neosho with a time of 22.41.

Carthage's Daryl Martin (41.02) and Brody Jackson (42.51, a personal record) finished second and third in the 300-meter hurdles.

Martin, Henry Laytham, Jackson Hettinger and Joseph Childs finished third in the 4x200-meter relay with a time of 1:32.11.

Laytham also finished second in the 800-meter run with a personal best of 1:57.36.

Carl Junction's Ryder Pyles won the triple jump with a 13.77-meter leap; Joplin's Aiden Scourten was runner-up in the triple jump, at 12.72 meters.

Pyles was third in the long jump, at 6.47 meters.

Girls' events

Joplin (Phia Vogel, Abigayle Lowery, Abigail Eckert and Brylee Strickland) captured the COC title in the 4x100-meter relay with a time of 49.24. Webb City (Lia Taylor, Chase Stilley, Alyssa Moreno and Marlee Harper) finished third with a time of 50.34.

Joplin's Vogel, Kendall Nyarango, Eckert and Lowery finished third in the 4x200-meter relay (1:47.69).

Kiki Thom was third in the 300-meter hurdles for Joplin with a time of 48.17.

Webb City's Brooke Hedger won the 800-meter run with a time of 2:18.95. She also set a new personal best in the 1,600-meter run with a second-place time of 5:13.63. Joplin's Katherine Schafer came in third (5:19.40).

Hedger (personal best, 11:56.36) and Schaefer (12:02.36) also finished second and third respectively in the 3,200-meter run.

Webb City (Emma Golubski, Stilley, Tatum Christensen and Hedger) finished third in the 4x400-meter relay (4:12.49).

Chasity Straw, Carthage, won the discus with a 34.55-meter throw.

Carthage's Karlie Nichols was second in the shot put (10.95 meters) and Straw was third with a 10.69-meter effort.

Riley Cochran was runner-up in the high jump for Carthage with a 1.50-meter leap. Webb City's Stilley also jumped 1.50 meters, but Cochran did so in fewer attempts to finish second.

Ada Roughton was third in the triple jump (10.46 meters) for Carthage.

Carl Junction's Sydney Ward won the 100-meter dash (12.21) and Joplin's Strickland was second (12.36). Ward was also the victor in the 400-meter dash with a personal record of 58.07 and finished third in the 200-meter dash (26.10).

Acadia Badgley and Brooke Jasperson finished second and third in the pole vault for CJ. Both cleared 3.05 meters, but Badgley did so in fewer attempts to claim second.

Madilyn Olds finished second for CJ in the javelin with a 40.05-meter throw.