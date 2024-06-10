Cardiff's transfer wait goes on in slow summer

[Getty Images]

No news is not good news when it comes to the transfer market and football fans.

It has been a slow summer so far at Cardiff City, with the long wait for manager Erol Bulut to agree a new contract dominating the agenda in the first month of the close season.

Now, with Bulut’s new contract sorted, Bluebirds supporters are left waiting to hear about summer transfer business.

After all, there are a number of vacancies to be filled in Bulut’s squad.

With the start of pre-season training beginning to appear on the horizon, there is little sign yet of new faces arriving at the Cardiff City Stadium.

But it is not as if Cardiff are the only club in this situation.

In fact, the Championship transfer market has been remarkably quiet this summer.

You can almost count on one hand the number of done deals so far in the second tier.

With the transfer window officially opening later this week, perhaps a few more deals will start to materialise.

But many more will not happen until pre-season, while there will be the inevitable late rush before the window closes at the end of August.