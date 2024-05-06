Cardiff's Lewis-Hughes to join Dragons

Wales forward Shane Lewis-Hughes will move from Cardiff to join Dragons ahead of next season.

Lewis-Hughes, who can play as a flanker or lock, came through Cardiff’s Academy and has played 68 games for the region.

The 26-year-old has won three caps for Wales and said: “I’m so grateful for the Dragons in giving me this opportunity

“It’s been a really tough few years with injuries, which has stopped me reaching the levels I know I am capable of.”

He added: “Dragons have put faith in me to add value to the club and I can’t wait to get started.”

“Shane is a really physical player, and he gives us a big option at blindside and can also play lock,”

Dragons head coach Dai Flanagan described Lewis-Hughes as a “driven and ambitious player.”

“Shane is extremely competitive and will therefore drive standards in the squad and push others around him to produce their very best for,” Flanagan said