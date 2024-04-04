Cardiff without Colwill and O'Dowda for Hull - Bulut

Cardiff City manager Erol Bulut says they will be without Rubin Colwill and Callum O'Dowda for Saturday's game against Hull City.

The Bluebirds go into the match at Cardiff City Stadium in 11th in the Championship, one place and two points below the visitors.

Cardiff should, however, have Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey available for selection, though Bulut said he will not start on Saturday.

"After the last game I was saying the injury was not that big, but he [Colwill] will be out for the next two games with the ankle injury," said Bulut.

"We have Callum O'Dowda injured as well, he won't be with us this weekend.

"It’s a hamstring injury from the last game, but he might only be out of Saturday’s game

"[Aaron Ramsey] trained with us with no problems today and we will hopefully have him with us, but not to start."

Cardiff, like Hull, are not mathematically out of the race for a play-off place, but either side would likely have to win all their remaining games for an outside chance.

The Bluebirds are currently eight points behind Norwich in sixth place, with six games remaining in the Championship this season.