Cardiff and Wales flanker Jenkins to retire

Ellis Jenkins made his Cardiff debut against Newcastle in the Anglo-Welsh Cup in the 2011-12 season [Huw Evans picture agency]

Cardiff and Wales flanker Ellis Jenkins will retire at the end of the season.

Jenkins, who will turn 31 next week, has played 147 times for Cardiff and made 15 appearances for Wales.

Cardiff say Jenkins made the decision to "prioritise life after rugby" after battling back from a near career-ending knee injury suffered playing for Wales in 2018, which still "requires continued management".

"I told Jockey (Cardiff head coach Matt Sherratt) at the start of the season this would be my last one after 13 years," said Jenkins.

"It feels like the right time.

"There have been lot of highs and lows through my career and my knee still requires a lot of management, particularly if I'm playing week in, week out.

"I am no longer able to train the way I would like, which is frustrating."

Battling back from career-threatening injury

Ellis Jenkins played against South Africa captain Siya Kolisi in Cardiff in 2018 and 2021 [Huw Evans Picture Agency]

After coming through the Cardiff system, Jenkins played a key role as Wales became the first team to beat New Zealand at Under-20 level in 2012 and led the side to a second-placed finish a year later.

His crowning Cardiff moment came in Bilbao as he led Cardiff to a second European Challenge Cup title.

Jenkins captained the senior Wales side on the 2018 summer tour against South Africa and Argentina.

His career was derailed after helping Wales to victory against the Springboks with a man-of-the-match performance at the Principality Stadium, but he suffered a significant ACL knee injury in the final moments.

Jenkins was ruled out of action for 26 months but displayed remarkable resilience to return to action, adding 43 club appearances and a further four Test caps to his name.

This included a Wales comeback against South Africa in 2021 and captaining his country again, this time against Fiji.

His last Wales appearance came in the 2022 Six Nations defeat by Ireland in Dublin.

"It's been tough physically and mentally but I'm enormously proud of everything I have achieved in my career," said Jenkins.

"Particularly coming back from such a big injury to play for Cardiff and Wales again."

Jenkins is content with his decision.

"The highs are things like Bilbao, derbies and European occasions at the Arms Park, winning my first cap and captaining Wales, but also experiences, travel and friendships rugby has given me," said Jenkins.

"I have been fortunate and am grateful to everyone who has supported me on my journey.

"I am looking forward to enjoying rugby from the terrace with a beer, doing all the things I could not do as a player and leading a fit and active life with my young family."

One final flourish at Arms Park

The United Rugby Championship (URC) match against Edinburgh on Saturday afternoon will be his last match at the Arms Park, although there are three more league games scheduled this season.

"To have the chance to run out at Cardiff Arms Park one more time is something that will mean a huge amount," said Jenkins.

Sherratt hopes the crowd will come out and support Jenkins.

"It's always a sad moment when a player retires, particularly one of Ellis' calibre and stature in the game, but he can be proud of everything he has achieved both in a Cardiff and Wales jersey," said Sherratt.

"Not only does he possess a brilliant understanding of the game, he is a great professional, role model and leader who has been a key figure throughout my time at the club.

"The injury he suffered playing for Wales in 2018, was a big moment in his career when he was at the peak of his powers.

"To come back from that injury tells you everything you need to know about his determination."