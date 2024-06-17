Cardiff, Swansea & Newport to enter Nathaniel MG Cup
Championship clubs Cardiff City and Swansea City will be represented in the 2024-25 Nathaniel MG Cup along with fellow wildcard entries Newport County and Merthyr Town.
The four teams will join the 44 Cymru League clubs in the competition.
Swansea’s under-21 side reached last season’s final – having overcome Cardiff’s under-21s in round three - but were well beaten by The New Saints.
League Two Newport return to the competition having last been given a wildcard entry in 2021-22, while Southern League Premier South club Merthyr will take part for the first time since 2014-15.
The cup is regionalised until the semi-finals, but Newport will enter the northern section for the purposes of regional balance.