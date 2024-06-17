Advertisement

Cardiff, Swansea & Newport to enter Nathaniel MG Cup

BBC
·1 min read
The New Saints celebrate their win in last season's Nathaniel MG Cup final against Swansea City
The New Saints beat Swansea City Under-21s 5-1 in last season's Nathaniel MG Cup final [Getty Images]

Championship clubs Cardiff City and Swansea City will be represented in the 2024-25 Nathaniel MG Cup along with fellow wildcard entries Newport County and Merthyr Town.

The four teams will join the 44 Cymru League clubs in the competition.

Swansea’s under-21 side reached last season’s final – having overcome Cardiff’s under-21s in round three - but were well beaten by The New Saints.

League Two Newport return to the competition having last been given a wildcard entry in 2021-22, while Southern League Premier South club Merthyr will take part for the first time since 2014-15.

The cup is regionalised until the semi-finals, but Newport will enter the northern section for the purposes of regional balance.