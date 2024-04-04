Cardiff striker Etete could miss rest of season

Cardiff City manager Erol Bulut says he "does not think" they will have striker Kion Etete back before the end of the season.

The Bluebirds have six Championship games left to play this campaign, the first of which is at home against Hull City on Saturday.

The 22-year-old has scored six goals for Cardiff this season - three in the league - but has not featured since the Bluebirds beat Bristol City on 2 March.

“He’s [Etete] still out with the groin injury," said Bulut.

"He was back for some training sessions but then he felt a pain again.

"I don’t think he’ll be back before the end of the season.”

Cardiff have turned to Yakou Meite, Karlan Grant, Josh Bowler and Callum Robinson to lead the line in Etete's absense.